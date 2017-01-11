WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:08 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4330
Location: Outside your remit
Prince Buster wrote:
Vasty

I don't think he is bluffing ,I know MC and CB are really worried about a claim against the club and now he has stated the fact publicly , I am sure that is the main reason for leaving BV. You know the ground as well as anyone and I am sure you agree its only a matter of time before someone starts a claim for injury caused at a game. I am convinced this is our last season at BV.


What kind of injury? I've not even so much as slipped at BV and I've been well oiled on a few occasions.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:26 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2849
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Personally a move to Dewsbury would be equally embarrassing for me and a once proud club. I get why he wants to move us out of BV. There is no reason why he should take on the liability of an ancient stadium, however, is this not what PI is for?


I assume you are referring to insurance.

You cannot insure against criminal negligence.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:37 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1083
I stumbled down the terracing last year in North Stand when we beat Warrington but that was my own clumsiness.

Just cut my elbow a bit but pride was really hurt.

It was worth it with the win and felt better after a celabratory pint.

Seriously though, it is a hazard in places with the broken concrete etc and my Dad who is a lifelong fan is now not so steady on his feet doesnt go so much these days. I think if things were different he would still be going

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:03 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 967
I have been involved in insurance for some of the most modern football stadiums and have still seen claims for supporters falling down the steps some even by hit by wayward shots on goal. This means you can still have the most modern development and not prevent claims.
To be able to make a claim you must prove the club to be negligent, with any claim falling under the Public Liability policy. Those running the club could be charged following a fatality but these are rare and usually result from gross dereliction of safety requirements.
This is my understanding but I am sure some on here will correct me if I am wrong.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:07 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4948
Location: Over there
I'll be immensely sad if it comes to pass. As for the developer, they might go "wow, we could build some stuff on this, cheers," and that's the end of Wakefield having a rugby team.

I don't criticise the decision, entirely understandable, and it is indictment on numerous others.

I'll see how I feel when it happens. I support the club because it's the club I have supported since I lived on St Catherine Street when I was 5, but as I am from Wakefield but no longer live there, the connection to the city is important to me. At what point is the club just a limited company? I support the club in Wakefield called Trinity, not the limited company that runs it. But I'll give it a go, and I might find I can live with it. I'm just not sure how I'll feel about doing a 150 mile round trip to watch a team that isn't in Wakefield, even if it is called that.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:39 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3270
Location: Orange street
Slugger McBatt wrote:

I'll see how I feel when it happens. I support the club because it's the club I have supported since I lived on St Catherine Street when I was 5, but as I am from Wakefield but no longer live there, the connection to the city is important to me. At what point is the club just a limited company? I support the club in Wakefield called Trinity, not the limited company that runs it. But I'll give it a go, and I might find I can live with it. I'm just not sure how I'll feel about doing a 150 mile round trip to watch a team that isn't in Wakefield, even if it is called that.


I can understand your view point and the club may loose a few supporters like yourself. However life moves on and just as people drop off, others will get on board. Its not like Owl Lane is at the end of the universe, its still as densely populated as BV and I am sure new people who live nearby may go along to the games just like you did all those years ago.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:55 am
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 454
Prince Buster wrote:
I can understand your view point and the club may loose a few supporters like yourself. However life moves on and just as people drop off, others will get on board. Its not like Owl Lane is at the end of the universe, its still as densely populated as BV and I am sure new people who live nearby may go along to the games just like you did all those years ago.


Realistically PB, whether the move is right or not, you will lose many more than a few. I very much doubt that you would get more than half the support we currently get, going to Owl Lane.
My own view is unchanged, I will go BUT only for a couple of season and only IF a POSITIVE move is there for a new stadium or revamped BV. Otherwise I'm done after 60 years.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:00 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1083
For the record, Dewsbury's stadium is 2.9 miles from the M1 at J40.

Didnt we submit plans a several years ago for around here/Queens Drive?

Really isn't that far

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:07 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7293
Trinity1315 wrote:
Realistically PB, whether the move is right or not, you will lose many more than a few. I very much doubt that you would get more than half the support we currently get, going to Owl Lane.
My own view is unchanged, I will go BUT only for a couple of season and only IF a POSITIVE move is there for a new stadium or revamped BV. Otherwise I'm done after 60 years.


I've got my tin hat ready but, why ?

An expanded stadium at Owl Lane MAY be the only way for Trinity to play in a "modern" stadium and IF the capacity could be increased to 8000+, what is the problem with going to watch us play just outside the "city limits".

If we had some other options, I could understand what you are saying and I would agree with you but, maybe these options have been explored and when you bear in mind that any future change needs the support of WMDC, do you really think they will happen.

I would love to be watching Trinity in a new ground, in Thornes Park, Newmarket or wherever but, the chances of this happening seem as far away as ever.
