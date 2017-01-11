Trinity1315 wrote: Realistically PB, whether the move is right or not, you will lose many more than a few. I very much doubt that you would get more than half the support we currently get, going to Owl Lane.

My own view is unchanged, I will go BUT only for a couple of season and only IF a POSITIVE move is there for a new stadium or revamped BV. Otherwise I'm done after 60 years.

I've got my tin hat ready but, why ?An expanded stadium at Owl Lane MAY be the only way for Trinity to play in a "modern" stadium and IF the capacity could be increased to 8000+, what is the problem with going to watch us play just outside the "city limits".If we had some other options, I could understand what you are saying and I would agree with you but, maybe these options have been explored and when you bear in mind that any future change needs the support of WMDC, do you really think they will happen.I would love to be watching Trinity in a new ground, in Thornes Park, Newmarket or wherever but, the chances of this happening seem as far away as ever.