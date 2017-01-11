I have been involved in insurance for some of the most modern football stadiums and have still seen claims for supporters falling down the steps some even by hit by wayward shots on goal. This means you can still have the most modern development and not prevent claims.

To be able to make a claim you must prove the club to be negligent, with any claim falling under the Public Liability policy. Those running the club could be charged following a fatality but these are rare and usually result from gross dereliction of safety requirements.

This is my understanding but I am sure some on here will correct me if I am wrong.