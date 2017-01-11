If a full refit is beyond budget of whomsoever is funding, has anyone any idea as to what parts of Belle Vue are serviceable/safe and for how long.
For example could the North stand and East stand still be used for a while whilst the west side of the ground is developed.
That would surely satisfy Superleague requirements,if allied to that, plans were in place for further staged development.
