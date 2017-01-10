WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:32 pm
Slugger McBatt






Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Just to add, the ground at Dewsbury (it's hardly in Dewsbury is it?!) is probably better located for 75% of Trinity's support. It's just as easy to get from Ossett, Horbury, Wrenthorpe, Alverthorpe, Outwood and Stanley to the rams stadium as it is Belle Vue. It's literally one junction up the mway and down the mad mile. Far more attractive for away fans just off the M1 and a better stadium to boot. I really wouldn't be fussed if we helped to expand the stadium and moved there permanently. The sign for "Welcome to Dewsbury is about 200 yards before the stadium ffs. Plenty of stadium parking and very easy to get the bus to as it is near to Ossett. Very walkable from Ossett bus station also.


Other than rent, I'm struggling to see what Dewsbury get from the deal, that's all. It would be like Wigan deciding to groundshare at Leigh. The locals might eventually prefer the Wigan experience to the Leigh one, as it involves more silverware. Leigh would be the losers.


Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:33 pm
JINJER






Slugger McBatt wrote:
A developer who has a sizeable plot with the car park and Super Bowl site. Enough space to build retail units, especially those that would attract customers on the way in and out of town. KFC. McDonalds. A small supermarket. The same developer who could front a redeveloped main stand with further retail units, all overlooking a car park. The same developer who might agree to incorporate a new main stand as part of the development. Maybe even chuck in some terracing on the western side, as part of the planning permission deal.

A redeveloped main stand is part of the money-making scheme, not dead money, with continued rent from Belle Vue. The north stand just needs a revamp, perhaps with new concrete. The western stand just needs new concrete terracing and a roof.

It seems so simple, Manni, are you reading this?
:)


Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:46 pm
PHe




I seem to recall student accommodation being mentioned in the 'BV redevelopment'.
Where would that go?

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:48 pm
Slugger McBatt






PHe wrote:
I seem to recall student accommodation being mentioned in the 'BV redevelopment'.
Where would that go?


There's a big grey block at the St Catherine Street end ......


Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:53 pm
PHe




Slugger McBatt wrote:
There's a big grey block at the St Catherine Street end ......


That's not on the BV and car park 'footprint' is it?
This was 'new' accommodation.
Or are you referring to the Benidorm flats? :)

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:01 pm
Slugger McBatt






PHe wrote:
That's not on the BV and car park 'footprint' is it?
This was 'new' accommodation.
Or are you referring to the Benidorm flats? :)


The latter. :D Chuck in a few camp beds and Bob's your uncle.


Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:05 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY




A lot of football grounds have apartments/ office blocks in the corners of the stadium

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:18 am
Two Points Stevo's Armpit



Why not develop the East Stand at Belle Vue as suggested then use one of Vasty's temporary stands for the West side. I know that there are issues with services but there must be existing drains etc from the days when the Main Stand was there. Leave the North end and Benidorm flats until finance/time permits. Would still rather have a brand new Newmarket as I don't think amongst houses in Agbrigg is the best of locations but if Newmarket is dead...............

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:18 am
Eastern Wildcat




Just been reading this Vasty.

Firstly. Sorry to hear you have been unwell. I hope you are on the mend.

You have obviously done your homework on this.

I think this could definately be a goer, and on a personal note, living on the doorstep of Thornes Park just about, I would have no issues on making that journey whatsoever. For those who use public transport, I believe there is a bus from Wakefield that stops right outside the ground. I believe it is the 117.

Personally, I would prefer Dewsbury more of a short term fix, and for Belle Vue to have a full re fit.

If that were to happen, one of the complaints of our stadium is in the past is that the vantage points are too low, so I think the stands and terracing etc would need to be raised a little
