Adam_Harrison9 wrote:

Just to add, the ground at Dewsbury (it's hardly in Dewsbury is it?!) is probably better located for 75% of Trinity's support. It's just as easy to get from Ossett, Horbury, Wrenthorpe, Alverthorpe, Outwood and Stanley to the rams stadium as it is Belle Vue. It's literally one junction up the mway and down the mad mile. Far more attractive for away fans just off the M1 and a better stadium to boot. I really wouldn't be fussed if we helped to expand the stadium and moved there permanently. The sign for "Welcome to Dewsbury is about 200 yards before the stadium ffs. Plenty of stadium parking and very easy to get the bus to as it is near to Ossett. Very walkable from Ossett bus station also.