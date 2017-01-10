Prince Buster wrote: Just a couple of points.



1.Regarding Corporate and hospitality......I have no idea what is on offer at Dewsbury but according to Belly, the Dewsbury set up is superior to BV. He tells me there is a large room at the rear of the stand where he has attended several functions and it offers far more than BV.



Secondly the time factor....I can not dispute the way you have made the comparison and I will accept your conclusion that Belle Vue offers us more. However !!! Dewsbury will probably be not much different in 5 years time, but you can't say the same about BV, its rapidly deteriorating and as standards of safety and practicality improve it will fall further behind. So my point is that one day in the not too distant future BV will offer us less than Dewsbury and I believe this is a fair point to factor into considerations

I'm not against it PB in fact as it stands it's the only solution real as opposed to possible solution but we have to be really careful before we throw away our right to be at BV crumbling or not.As for the hospitality I said it wasn't much but if you add the clubhouse and the boxes together then BV has more even from the outside you can see that unless it's a tardisThe point I was actually making is that neither compare to the JJB or the KC or even Headingly. I know we'll never beat most of those but we need to be a lot closer than what Dewsbury has.Like I say if we are moving from BV and the city then it has to be all worth it. If you're suggesting Dewsbury's ground as it is as a better choice than BV then sorry but I can't support you there. It has to be advantageous and well thought out or what's the point - we may as well die as a club at our true home rather than some tiny little ground on the edge of an industrial estate.