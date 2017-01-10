WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:23 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25370
Location: Poodle Power!
Prince Buster wrote:
Just a couple of points.

1.Regarding Corporate and hospitality......I have no idea what is on offer at Dewsbury but according to Belly, the Dewsbury set up is superior to BV. He tells me there is a large room at the rear of the stand where he has attended several functions and it offers far more than BV.

Secondly the time factor....I can not dispute the way you have made the comparison and I will accept your conclusion that Belle Vue offers us more. However !!! Dewsbury will probably be not much different in 5 years time, but you can't say the same about BV, its rapidly deteriorating and as standards of safety and practicality improve it will fall further behind. So my point is that one day in the not too distant future BV will offer us less than Dewsbury and I believe this is a fair point to factor into considerations


I'm not against it PB in fact as it stands it's the only solution real as opposed to possible solution but we have to be really careful before we throw away our right to be at BV crumbling or not.

As for the hospitality I said it wasn't much but if you add the clubhouse and the boxes together then BV has more even from the outside you can see that unless it's a tardis :-).

The point I was actually making is that neither compare to the JJB or the KC or even Headingly. I know we'll never beat most of those but we need to be a lot closer than what Dewsbury has.

Like I say if we are moving from BV and the city then it has to be all worth it. If you're suggesting Dewsbury's ground as it is as a better choice than BV then sorry but I can't support you there. It has to be advantageous and well thought out or what's the point - we may as well die as a club at our true home rather than some tiny little ground on the edge of an industrial estate.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:40 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1672
I thought the Dewsbury move was just on a temporary basis.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:47 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1672
Slugger McBatt wrote:
All good thinking, but I would rather those phases be:
1. Build new main stand at Belle Vue, funded partly by the retail units that could occupy the front part of the main stand. For instance, a small supermarket that can reach out into the car park. Problems would only arise for 3 hours 13 times a year. The shop premises can utilise a huge car park. The main stand is merely the other side.
2. Build new western terrace with a roof.
3. Replace Benidorm flats with an away terrace, without a roof. Make sure games against Cas and Leeds are in February.

If I were involved with Dewsbury, it would be a big no-no. A permanent move would involve rugby fans in that area being attracted to Trinity rather than Dewsbury, due to the top flight status, particularly if the identity is less to do with Wakefield. They get a nicer ground but become diminished as a club.

If the Belle Vue stadium development gets the go ahead I can see the new east stand having some sort of retail units incorporated in it. Lowers the cost and makes it more attractive for the developers.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:01 pm
imwakefieldtillidie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1549
You could build Wembley there but it'd still be in Dewsbury.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:08 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4941
Location: Over there
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
If the Belle Vue stadium development gets the go ahead I can see the new east stand having some sort of retail units incorporated in it. Lowers the cost and makes it more attractive for the developers.


Just think of the size of the old Superbowl and how an Aldi would fit onto that. Think of the retail shop fronts that could line a redeveloped stand and facing Doncaster Road. Pharmacy was mentioned. Costa. Fast food. The car park would easily accomodate it. All they have to do is develop the other side for the rugby, which I think is the gist of the new proposal being mooted.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:34 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3268
Location: Orange street
A question to some of the posters on this subject.

The new east stand, the re developed western terrace, the new terracing to the North stand, are all great suggestions and if completed we would have a great stadium at Belle Vue.

My question is, who is going to pay for all this ? We no longer own BV, it is owned by a developer, who in their right mind would spend a penny on improving the property of some else.

Neither should you kid yourself and think the developer will contribute the signifcant amount required. Making money is the guys priority and by far the easiest way to get the most out of BV is to build houses on it, re developing a rugby ground doesn't even come close.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:37 pm
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 453
Slugger McBatt wrote:
All good thinking, but I would rather those phases be:
1. Build new main stand at Belle Vue, funded partly by the retail units that could occupy the front part of the main stand. For instance, a small supermarket that can reach out into the car park. Problems would only arise for 3 hours 13 times a year. The shop premises can utilise a huge car park. The main stand is merely the other side.
2. Build new western terrace with a roof.
3. Replace Benidorm flats with an away terrace, without a roof. Make sure games against Cas and Leeds are in February.

If I were involved with Dewsbury, it would be a big no-no. A permanent move would involve rugby fans in that area being attracted to Trinity rather than Dewsbury, due to the top flight status, particularly if the identity is less to do with Wakefield. They get a nicer ground but become diminished a club.


This is my take on it Slugger.I like point 3! :D

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:05 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1672
Prince Buster wrote:
A question to some of the posters on this subject.

The new east stand, the re developed western terrace, the new terracing to the North stand, are all great suggestions and if completed we would have a great stadium at Belle Vue.

My question is, who is going to pay for all this ? We no longer own BV, it is owned by a developer, who in their right mind would spend a penny on improving the property of some else.

Neither should you kid yourself and think the developer will contribute the signifcant amount required. Making money is the guys priority and by far the easiest way to get the most out of BV is to build houses on it, re developing a rugby ground doesn't even come close.

I take it the club & trust are looking into ways it could be financed

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:12 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 508
Just to add, the ground at Dewsbury (it's hardly in Dewsbury is it?!) is probably better located for 75% of Trinity's support. It's just as easy to get from Ossett, Horbury, Wrenthorpe, Alverthorpe, Outwood and Stanley to the rams stadium as it is Belle Vue. It's literally one junction up the mway and down the mad mile. Far more attractive for away fans just off the M1 and a better stadium to boot. I really wouldn't be fussed if we helped to expand the stadium and moved their permanently. The sign for "Welcome to Dewsbury is about 200 yards before the stadium ffs. Plenty of stadium parking and very easy to get the bus to as it is near to Ossett. Very walkable from Ossett bus station also.
