Re: The man most likely to .....

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:13 pm
Wolf Hall

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 66
ninearches wrote:
I think the town could do with another Walter Norris, But even in his day many of our Wire players were brought in from other clubs.


If ever anyone deserved an honour it was Walter Knocker Norris. Besides being a good teacher and a great bloke he worked tirelessly for schoolboy rugby league for his school Beamont, the town and Lancashire.

Re: The man most likely to .....

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:22 pm
Steve51
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3765
Location: To be confirmed
There'll never be another like Knocker.

Re: The man most likely to .....

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:31 pm
mark_m
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11408
Barbed Wire wrote:
I don't subscribe to the theory that bought in players are treated better than local players. I do believe that there are a number of factors why some fall by the wayside, and they are not all directly to do with how skilful a player is or may well become.

Players are products, they are an investment. And if they are going to produce a return for that investment, they will be signed. If there are factors that may harm that investment, then they shouldn't have the risk taken on them because they are local. The "better the devil you know" mentality is gone, we're in a position to compete for the best, so I think we should.

Junior agegroups go close to predicting who will be in the frame for pro-contracts, but a lot can change between them. Injuries, growth patterns, behavioural patterns, dietary patterns and sometimes players may just become complacent. It's just not an accurate scale to go against, otherwise Pickersgill, Durbin and Bracek would be retiring legends now.


The one thing I can say is that the players they are signing from other clubs are definitely getting paid more. And they have agents (or in most cases the same agent).

And the players I mentioned earlier have actually quit the club not been released.

If anyone local is thinking of signing for the club don't fall for the 'do it for local pride' line, get yourself an agent. Or sign for another club then come back to Warrington and you might find you are then valued more as a commodity. Harsh reality for what is a tough and short career.

PS I am aware that of late Wigan have been signing a fair few players from outside Wigan. Sort of unheard of historically and not sure why.

Re: The man most likely to .....

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:57 pm
TrevorGrice

Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:52 pm
Posts: 1
mark_m wrote:
But again, why? I showed an article which had six local players from a dominant local amateur side with five international standard players from two years ago. None of which have been offered full time terms whilst players have been brought in from other clubs above them and typically on far better terms.

I can guarantee that some of them should have progressed as the ability was/is there.

The whole idea of working in the community is to provide a pathway for local players.


Have any of these six players been snapped up by any other clubs, in particular, the five international standard players?
