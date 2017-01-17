Barbed Wire wrote: I don't subscribe to the theory that bought in players are treated better than local players. I do believe that there are a number of factors why some fall by the wayside, and they are not all directly to do with how skilful a player is or may well become.



Players are products, they are an investment. And if they are going to produce a return for that investment, they will be signed. If there are factors that may harm that investment, then they shouldn't have the risk taken on them because they are local. The "better the devil you know" mentality is gone, we're in a position to compete for the best, so I think we should.



Junior agegroups go close to predicting who will be in the frame for pro-contracts, but a lot can change between them. Injuries, growth patterns, behavioural patterns, dietary patterns and sometimes players may just become complacent. It's just not an accurate scale to go against, otherwise Pickersgill, Durbin and Bracek would be retiring legends now.

The one thing I can say is that the players they are signing from other clubs are definitely getting paid more. And they have agents (or in most cases the same agent).And the players I mentioned earlier have actually quit the club not been released.If anyone local is thinking of signing for the club don't fall for the 'do it for local pride' line, get yourself an agent. Or sign for another club then come back to Warrington and you might find you are then valued more as a commodity. Harsh reality for what is a tough and short career.PS I am aware that of late Wigan have been signing a fair few players from outside Wigan. Sort of unheard of historically and not sure why.