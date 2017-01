Wires71 wrote: LOL Gidley. Why should any suppose he, as a year older, will have a better season than last (which was pretty nondescript)

Because he is no7 and we are going to win the treble.Someone has to take credit.I don't care how old he is...behind the best pack in the league...you'll look like the best half in the league.I'm also having a punt on Brown for MOS and Lineham for top try scorer.