Wires71 wrote:
For good or bad we do rely on it.
As for "chance to have a good run of games"
2015 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Warr ... ves_season
O'Brien - 19 games
Philbin - 16
George King - 19
Patton - 9
Wilde - 7
Hardly starved of the chance to sink or swim.
For one reason or another, we probably over relied on these lads in 2015 and whilst we had a disappointing season and although O'Brien was moved on to sink or swim elsewhere, I don't think that it can be laid at their collective doors.
I would think that in 2016 they were a year older, we recruited better and had their game time balance a bit better, maybe Philbin and Wilde were under exposed in comparison to what might deemed to be a 'normal' assessment year as far as the fans are concerned?
2017 should be a more accurate year as to who's sinking, or swimming I wish it would hurry up!!