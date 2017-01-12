Wires71 wrote:



As for "chance to have a good run of games"



2015



O'Brien - 19 games

Philbin - 16

George King - 19

Patton - 9

Wilde - 7



Hardly starved of the chance to sink or swim. For good or bad we do rely on it.As for "chance to have a good run of games"2015 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Warr ... ves_season O'Brien - 19 gamesPhilbin - 16George King - 19Patton - 9Wilde - 7Hardly starved of the chance to sink or swim.

For one reason or another, we probably over relied on these lads in 2015 and whilst we had a disappointing season and although O'Brien was moved on to sink or swim elsewhere, I don't think that it can be laid at their collective doors.I would think that in 2016 they were a year older, we recruited better and had their game time balance a bit better, maybe Philbin and Wilde were under exposed in comparison to what might deemed to be a 'normal' assessment year as far as the fans are concerned?2017 should be a more accurate year as to who's sinking, or swimming I wish it would hurry up!!