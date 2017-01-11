Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



Wires71 wrote: The old perennial subject of "the future's bright look at the youth coming through". We have this every year. The vast majority end up in the Championship or lower.

I mean are we really suspending disbelief to such an extent where we think the likes of Wilde will make a top SL player?



I think if you look at any sport 'pyramid' you will find exactly the same situation. In order to get to SL standard you are looking at that small triangular bit at the very tip. For Wire as a top four side, the triangle is even smaller than that. So it's not surprising that most of our scholarship intake doesn't make it through to become Warrington players.

But if you are an Academy coach at a SL club do you start with the attitude that the 'future is not bright' ? How do you summon the enthusiasm to inspire your charges such that they reach their potential if you start out with negative thoughts ? If you are a teacher in a secondary school can you afford to think 'none of this lot are going to amount to much'. Even worse for an inner city school with a catchment encompassing a deprived area, where you have to re-define the meaning of a successful outcome for your pupils. When she visits her local sports club does Jessica Ennis start by telling her eager young athletes that they only have a thousand to one chance of even going to the Olympics ?



I think if you look at any sport 'pyramid' you will find exactly the same situation. In order to get to SL standard you are looking at that small triangular bit at the very tip. For Wire as a top four side, the triangle is even smaller than that. So it's not surprising that most of our scholarship intake doesn't make it through to become Warrington players.

But if you are an Academy coach at a SL club do you start with the attitude that the 'future is not bright' ? How do you summon the enthusiasm to inspire your charges such that they reach their potential if you start out with negative thoughts ? If you are a teacher in a secondary school can you afford to think 'none of this lot are going to amount to much'. Even worse for an inner city school with a catchment encompassing a deprived area, where you have to re-define the meaning of a successful outcome for your pupils. When she visits her local sports club does Jessica Ennis start by telling her eager young athletes that they only have a thousand to one chance of even going to the Olympics ?

I think if you start out with negative thoughts in any type of job / sport / project, you are doomed to failure. The people that inspire us are those who overcome adversity to achieve their goals and who have the boundless enthusiasm that they can pass on to others. If we are realistic, the stats for our current crop of youngsters are not good - only 2 are likely to make SL from the scholarship intake, that probably means only one for our requirements. But you surely have to be optimistic that we are going to unearth an England standard player, or perhaps 3 high quality 1st 17 from the same year - or whatever floats your boat. Otherwise we will end up with little enthusiasm for anything in life, apart from running a nice hot bath and reaching for the razor blade packet - only to find of course, that somebody else has used the last one.

Great post Charlie spot on



So looking at those statistics a pool of 12 SL clubs will be lucky to find 24 half decent players within their ranks.Hardly enough for a decent squad at one club & with the lack of overseas quality i think our game will have to lower its sights ,or at least us fans will.



ninearches wrote: So looking at those statistics a pool of 12 SL clubs will be lucky to find 24 half decent players within their ranks.Hardly enough for a decent squad at one club & with the lack of overseas quality i think our game will have to lower its sights ,or at least us fans will.



If a player's career is from 19 to 31 that gives 12 squads of 24 academy produced players. That would be brilliant but unlikely.

I'm looking forward to seeing Savelio... reckon he could have a cracking season.



Outsiders view. I think Patton is plenty ahead of where GOB was at Warrington however GOB is now a very good player now he has been first choice at Salford and got that much needed experience. He is vital to them. Problem Warrington could have is that Patton could keep being stagnated and never progress and end up in the championship where GOB will have had a better career which would be a shame as i think Patton is better. We have kind of done the same thing with Hampshire. We have held him back and held him back and now he is 22 and just been moved onto Leigh. He had bags of potential but if it goes wrong at Leigh there will be no Super League lifeline for him when he could have been an international player if given the chance. His problem is 'Ratchford Syndrome' though. Nobody seems to know where to use him. Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back



Cherry_Warrior wrote: Outsiders view. I think Patton is plenty ahead of where GOB was at Warrington however GOB is now a very good player now he has been first choice at Salford and got that much needed experience. He is vital to them. Problem Warrington could have is that Patton could keep being stagnated and never progress and end up in the championship where GOB will have had a better career which would be a shame as i think Patton is better. We have kind of done the same thing with Hampshire. We have held him back and held him back and now he is 22 and just been moved onto Leigh. He had bags of potential but if it goes wrong at Leigh there will be no Super League lifeline for him when he could have been an international player if given the chance. His problem is 'Ratchford Syndrome' though. Nobody seems to know where to use him.





Very good post and I'm sure I'm not the only one with the same concerns that your raise. Patton needs high pressure game time, he needs to make the mistakes and learn from them. Rather than be dipped in and out for games against lesser opponents. I think sometimes with GOB everyone was waiting for him to take control of the lesser games, whereas regardless of who the half back is, when the pack are making meters at will (like they were at times in 2011/12, tries often score themselves.



GOB's better games were against better teams, the Wigan game in the play offs, Leeds (in the MND shirt) and St George spring to mind, but he just didn't have enough time to learn from his mistakes and put them right on the big stage.



Very good post and I'm sure I'm not the only one with the same concerns that your raise. Patton needs high pressure game time, he needs to make the mistakes and learn from them. Rather than be dipped in and out for games against lesser opponents. I think sometimes with GOB everyone was waiting for him to take control of the lesser games, whereas regardless of who the half back is, when the pack are making meters at will (like they were at times in 2011/12, tries often score themselves.

GOB's better games were against better teams, the Wigan game in the play offs, Leeds (in the MND shirt) and St George spring to mind, but he just didn't have enough time to learn from his mistakes and put them right on the big stage.

Saving grace is that neither Gidley or Brown will play 25 games this year, so he will get minutes.



Winslade's Offload wrote: I think if you look at any sport 'pyramid' you will find exactly the same situation. In order to get to SL standard you are looking at that small triangular bit at the very tip. For Wire as a top four side, the triangle is even smaller than that. So it's not surprising that most of our scholarship intake doesn't make it through to become Warrington players.

But if you are an Academy coach at a SL club do you start with the attitude that the 'future is not bright' ? How do you summon the enthusiasm to inspire your charges such that they reach their potential if you start out with negative thoughts ? If you are a teacher in a secondary school can you afford to think 'none of this lot are going to amount to much'. Even worse for an inner city school with a catchment encompassing a deprived area, where you have to re-define the meaning of a successful outcome for your pupils. When she visits her local sports club does Jessica Ennis start by telling her eager young athletes that they only have a thousand to one chance of even going to the Olympics ?



I think if you start out with negative thoughts in any type of job / sport / project, you are doomed to failure. The people that inspire us are those who overcome adversity to achieve their goals and who have the boundless enthusiasm that they can pass on to others. If we are realistic, the stats for our current crop of youngsters are not good - only 2 are likely to make SL from the scholarship intake, that probably means only one for our requirements. But you surely have to be optimistic that we are going to unearth an England standard player, or perhaps 3 high quality 1st 17 from the same year - or whatever floats your boat. Otherwise we will end up with little enthusiasm for anything in life, apart from running a nice hot bath and reaching for the razor blade packet - only to find of course, that somebody else has used the last one.



