Wires71 wrote: The old perennial subject of "the future's bright look at the youth coming through". We have this every year. The vast majority end up in the Championship or lower.

I mean are we really suspending disbelief to such an extent where we think the likes of Wilde will make a top SL player?

I think if you look at any sport 'pyramid' you will find exactly the same situation. In order to get to SL standard you are looking at that small triangular bit at the very tip. For Wire as a top four side, the triangle is even smaller than that. So it's not surprising that most of our scholarship intake doesn't make it through to become Warrington players.But if you are an Academy coach at a SL club do you start with the attitude that the 'future is not bright' ? How do you summon the enthusiasm to inspire your charges such that they reach their potential if you start out with negative thoughts ? If you are a teacher in a secondary school can you afford to think 'none of this lot are going to amount to much'. Even worse for an inner city school with a catchment encompassing a deprived area, where you have to re-define the meaning of a successful outcome for your pupils. When she visits her local sports club does Jessica Ennis start by telling her eager young athletes that they only have a thousand to one chance of even going to the Olympics ?I think if you start out with negative thoughts in any type of job / sport / project, you are doomed to failure. The people that inspire us are those who overcome adversity to achieve their goals and who have the boundless enthusiasm that they can pass on to others. If we are realistic, the stats for our current crop of youngsters are not good - only 2 are likely to make SL from the scholarship intake, that probably means only one for our requirements. But you surely have to be optimistic that we are going to unearth an England standard player, or perhaps 3 high quality 1st 17 from the same year - or whatever floats your boat. Otherwise we will end up with little enthusiasm for anything in life, apart from running a nice hot bath and reaching for the razor blade packet - only to find of course, that somebody else has used the last one.