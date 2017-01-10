Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



So who do you think is going to kick on in 2017 ?



Declan Patton might be the favourite for quite a few posters. He certainly put in 110% effort and was busting a gut to impress at the back end of the year. He has got Gidley and Briers to fine tune his game and the lure of a certain place at HB next year. Plus he has got a decent build to withstand the knocks and mischief he is likely to encounter, and is an accomplished goal kicker to boot. Add in that little bit of arrogance that a lot of the best players seem to have and he seems to have it all. Or...are we looking at another GOB, with not quite enough talent to make the very last jump ?



Sam Wilde and Joe Philbin didn't get a lot of game time last year (11 and 8 games), whereas TS normally seems to let a youngster have a string of games to make a claim for a place. I thought Philbin looked very strong in some of his games, but he was only on the pitch for short bursts. Of these two players, I would say Philbin looked the more promising, but he has very strong competition at both prop and BR. Sam Wilde has a similar problem. He has a very good turn of speed for a forward but I am not sure he did enough (for me) to stake a claim for a future spot.



Jack Johnson had a long spell of injury and played only 3 games for the seniors. With Ratchford out for 3-4 games at the start of the season I assume TS will take the opportunity to play him at FB and see what he comes up with. I would say he is fairly steady under the high ball and can make reasonable ground running the ball back. For his size, he is a good tackler, but his real strength appears to be in broken play where his speed can cut the opposition to pieces. He seems to have a reasonable opportunity of getting the FB slot as Ratch can play in the 3/4's ( well, nearly everywhere really ), and he is still only 20. But I fancy he needs to have a real dig in his games this year otherwise he might find himself sidelined again, since we now have such a lot of strength in depth.



I am not entirely sure TS did Harvey Livett a great favour by saying he was 'sensational' in the Widnes friendly. Since then Harvey has had a spread in LE and then been tipped as the man to break through from Wire in 2017. That is a lot of expectation lumped onto his young shoulders. I have seen a lot of him in the U19's where he scored 11, 18 and 22 tries respectively in his 3 years. He has an 'urgency' about his play that you associate with a seasoned first team player, and of course he is big and strong, difficult to stop near the line and pretty uncompromising in the tackle. He is not particularly fast (a la Currie) but in any case prefers BR to the SO and centre positions he has been asked to play in the U19's. I suppose his drawback is the fact we already have a 3 mile queue for BR places. It would be great if he could come straight in at centre, but whilst he certainly has the handling skills and timing of the pass, I am not really sure he has the guile to play there. But with the ability to play in several positions plus his goal kicking skills, I fancy he has a real chance of establishing himself in the first team. Perhaps Jack Hughes may find him breathing down his neck in 2018 ?.



Morgan Smith has still got a year left in the U19's despite playing 7 games in the first team last year. I can not decide whether he is an 'early maturer' that is likely to plateau out, or if he is going to go on and become the HB pairing with Declan Patton in 2019. Great ball handling skills, decent kicking game, very good goal kicker, very good game awareness, can fashion a break for his runners, but a little on the small size ? Too early to judge I suppose.





Regarding D P I don't see him anything like GO'B, when I've watched Dec in reserves games he is very vocal, he carries on the way he is now and as you say learning from Gidley and Briers he is deffo one with a bright future and the one to lead the team around the park.



Harvey Livett I've liked for a long time and for me as been unlucky to get a go in the first team,maybe this will be his year to get that chance,he also is a good goal kicker.



Philbin and Wilde, always thought Philbin should of got more chances, always thought he done well when he was on the pitch but was often not picked the following week. As for Wilde I still don't see him being big enough yet for BR more like a centre.



karetaker wrote: Regarding D P I don't see him anything like GO'B, when I've watched Dec in reserves games he is very vocal, he carries on the way he is now and as you say learning from Gidley and Briers he is deffo one with a bright future and the one to lead the team around the park.



Harvey Livett I've liked for a long time and for me as been unlucky to get a go in the first team,maybe this will be his year to get that chance,he also is a good goal kicker.



Philbin and Wilde, always thought Philbin should of got more chances, always thought he done well when he was on the pitch but was often not picked the following week. As for Wilde I still don't see him being big enough yet for BR more like a centre.



As for Smith tbh I've not watched him enough but I do agree he is on the small side,is he smaller than Burrows?



I would really like to see Toby King kick on this year and establish himself at centre and we certainly need more from that position. He is still only 20 and a year younger than Declan Patton and is definitely big enough at 6ft 3'' and well over 14st.

Also, I can't recall when we were as well off for good quality goalkickers - Gidley, Patton, Livett, Smith, Ratchford and even Westwood and Westerman. Might be important this year especially as Wigan are struggling to come up with a recognised goal kicker. Uncle Rico

A very comprehensive list Charlie.



Good post Charlie



It certainly has been a bumper crop come through these last couple of years al a Wigan, just hopefully now they can all kick on a fulfil their potential



The academy side with the kings, Johnson,Wilde,Philbin and Dec was the best academy side I have seen and were unlucky in the Grand Final against Wigan



Toby king,Dec Patton and Jack Johnson had a real understanding and were exciting to watch whilst Sam Wilde and Joe Philbin did the donkey work but still have good handling and rugby skill set



I am not surprised to see them all starting to come through in the first team, I am surprised that Harvey hasn't made his full debut yet but there were some mumblings last year about attitude,work ethic and Briers made a bit of an example of him but after watching him at Widnes his debut can't be far away



Dec has always looked classy and has got that bit of arrogance you need but sometimes lost concentration and looked frustrated if things weren't going his way but his attitude last season and becoming a father has made him grow up and show maturity,if he keeps progressing he will be first choice in the next couple seasons



Sam is steady but needs to be more dynamic, he is safe carrying the ball and in the Jack Hughes mould and has probably made more first team appearances than he thought he might do at this stage but TS obviously trusts him



Joe must wonder what he has to do get a run in the team, always does well at the line and puts a shift in, definitely deserves more minutes this season,strong & powerful runner and always enjoy watching him play



Jack is an explosive and elusive runner with a real rugby brain, he is very quick in mind & foot, one game I watched I think he was in his first academy season he left Dom Manfredi for dead, like Charlie says he is devasting in broken play and is learning the positional side and finer points of the position, big season for him



Morgan came with a big price tag & reputation, I think he has found it more difficult than he thought in the academy,reserves and first team but there are glimpses, attitude has been mentioned but like Dec with an arm around him I think he can be a player



Uncle Rico wrote: A very comprehensive list Charlie.



I had forgotten all about him. I suppose the Rochdale match might show us how he has developed over the close season.



