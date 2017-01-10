So who do you think is going to kick on in 2017 ?



Declan Patton might be the favourite for quite a few posters. He certainly put in 110% effort and was busting a gut to impress at the back end of the year. He has got Gidley and Briers to fine tune his game and the lure of a certain place at HB next year. Plus he has got a decent build to withstand the knocks and mischief he is likely to encounter, and is an accomplished goal kicker to boot. Add in that little bit of arrogance that a lot of the best players seem to have and he seems to have it all. Or...are we looking at another GOB, with not quite enough talent to make the very last jump ?



Sam Wilde and Joe Philbin didn't get a lot of game time last year (11 and 8 games), whereas TS normally seems to let a youngster have a string of games to make a claim for a place. I thought Philbin looked very strong in some of his games, but he was only on the pitch for short bursts. Of these two players, I would say Philbin looked the more promising, but he has very strong competition at both prop and BR. Sam Wilde has a similar problem. He has a very good turn of speed for a forward but I am not sure he did enough (for me) to stake a claim for a future spot.



Jack Johnson had a long spell of injury and played only 3 games for the seniors. With Ratchford out for 3-4 games at the start of the season I assume TS will take the opportunity to play him at FB and see what he comes up with. I would say he is fairly steady under the high ball and can make reasonable ground running the ball back. For his size, he is a good tackler, but his real strength appears to be in broken play where his speed can cut the opposition to pieces. He seems to have a reasonable opportunity of getting the FB slot as Ratch can play in the 3/4's ( well, nearly everywhere really ), and he is still only 20. But I fancy he needs to have a real dig in his games this year otherwise he might find himself sidelined again, since we now have such a lot of strength in depth.



I am not entirely sure TS did Harvey Livett a great favour by saying he was 'sensational' in the Widnes friendly. Since then Harvey has had a spread in LE and then been tipped as the man to break through from Wire in 2017. That is a lot of expectation lumped onto his young shoulders. I have seen a lot of him in the U19's where he scored 11, 18 and 22 tries respectively in his 3 years. He has an 'urgency' about his play that you associate with a seasoned first team player, and of course he is big and strong, difficult to stop near the line and pretty uncompromising in the tackle. He is not particularly fast (a la Currie) but in any case prefers BR to the SO and centre positions he has been asked to play in the U19's. I suppose his drawback is the fact we already have a 3 mile queue for BR places. It would be great if he could come straight in at centre, but whilst he certainly has the handling skills and timing of the pass, I am not really sure he has the guile to play there. But with the ability to play in several positions plus his goal kicking skills, I fancy he has a real chance of establishing himself in the first team. Perhaps Jack Hughes may find him breathing down his neck in 2018 ?.



Morgan Smith has still got a year left in the U19's despite playing 7 games in the first team last year. I can not decide whether he is an 'early maturer' that is likely to plateau out, or if he is going to go on and become the HB pairing with Declan Patton in 2019. Great ball handling skills, decent kicking game, very good goal kicker, very good game awareness, can fashion a break for his runners, but a little on the small size ? Too early to judge I suppose.





Thoughts ?