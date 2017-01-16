robinrovers10 wrote:
Hi, bud can I ask why you have to end all of your posts with King James? its just as annoying as that prick who has to type the players full names from catalan, just think it is daft why you need to do it. I bet £10 your not the typical fan on the terrace. and bet even more that you live with your old folks????
His screen name Lebron James is a basketball star over in the USA and his nickname is King James. Weird hey. Bit like me having a screen name of Michael Jordan and signing off each post with regards Air Jordan or His Airness etc.