Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I think Leigh will make the 8 with a bit to spare
That's a bold prediction.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:48 pm
moto748 wrote:
That's a bold prediction.
Just to clarify, I don't think they'll be knocking on the top 4 door. I'm expecting something around the 24 point mark after 23 games.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:23 pm
moto748 wrote:
That's a bold prediction.
I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:18 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots
Hi, bud can I ask why you have to end all of your posts with King James? its just as annoying as that prick who has to type the players full names from catalan, just think it is daft why you need to do it. I bet £10 your not the typical fan on the terrace. and bet even more that you live with your old folks????
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:54 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots
Wakefield and Hudds, you have gone and done it now, there is only one way this thread is going!
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:05 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Wakefield and Hudds, you have gone and done it now, there is only one way this thread is going!
Vasty will be along anon to deal with that prediction...
Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:29 pm
bren2k wrote:
Vasty will be along anon to deal with that prediction...
Isn't he on the naughty step on your forum, who is the Hudds equivalent of Vasty?
Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:45 am
Dave K. wrote:
:D Isn't he on the naughty step on your forum, who is the Hudds equivalent of Vasty?
There is no equivalent of Vasty. Although meast tends to get quite defensive
Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:26 pm
Bold prediction for us and Wakefield!
I'd prefer the Giants to have less expected of them and I'm sure Wakefield will too!
Yeah we most likely won't be challenging in semi finals this year as we are both in a process of change but the Giants squad isn't much different to the one who won the majority of the super 8 games a couple of seasons ago. (In terms of playing ability anyway).
So dismiss us as much as you want. Hopefully for the Giants and Trinity, both clubs prove you wrong and we can have a more competitive league this year!
Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:01 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Wakefield and Hudds, you have gone and done it now, there is only one way this thread is going!
he's covered all bases by hilariously including saints in the top 3, bound to get a reaction from some there as well.
