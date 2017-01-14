WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New season player award predictions

Re: New season player award predictions

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:38 pm
moto748
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2155
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I think Leigh will make the 8 with a bit to spare



That's a bold prediction.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:48 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10362
moto748 wrote:
That's a bold prediction.


Just to clarify, I don't think they'll be knocking on the top 4 door. I'm expecting something around the 24 point mark after 23 games.

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:23 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 631
moto748 wrote:
That's a bold prediction.



I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots

Regards

King James

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:18 pm
robinrovers10
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 53
Location: East Hull
Lebron James wrote:
I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots

Regards

King James


Hi, bud can I ask why you have to end all of your posts with King James? its just as annoying as that prick who has to type the players full names from catalan, just think it is daft why you need to do it. I bet £10 your not the typical fan on the terrace. and bet even more that you live with your old folks????
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:54 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16995
Location: Back in Hull.
Lebron James wrote:
I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots

Regards

King James


Wakefield and Hudds, you have gone and done it now, there is only one way this thread is going!

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:05 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12633
Location: Ossett
Dave K. wrote:
Wakefield and Hudds, you have gone and done it now, there is only one way this thread is going!


Vasty will be along anon to deal with that prediction...

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:29 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16995
Location: Back in Hull.
bren2k wrote:
Vasty will be along anon to deal with that prediction...


:D Isn't he on the naughty step on your forum, who is the Hudds equivalent of Vasty?

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:45 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10362
Dave K. wrote:
:D Isn't he on the naughty step on your forum, who is the Hudds equivalent of Vasty?


There is no equivalent of Vasty. Although meast tends to get quite defensive

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:26 pm
AntonyGiant
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 413
Bold prediction for us and Wakefield!
I'd prefer the Giants to have less expected of them and I'm sure Wakefield will too!
Yeah we most likely won't be challenging in semi finals this year as we are both in a process of change but the Giants squad isn't much different to the one who won the majority of the super 8 games a couple of seasons ago. (In terms of playing ability anyway).
So dismiss us as much as you want. Hopefully for the Giants and Trinity, both clubs prove you wrong and we can have a more competitive league this year!
