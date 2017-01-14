Lebron James wrote: I don't think it is. Saints, wigan and Hull will occupy the the top 3 spots. The rest of superleague, anyone bar Wakefield and Hudds couple occupy the remaining play off spots



Hi, bud can I ask why you have to end all of your posts with King James? its just as annoying as that prick who has to type the players full names from catalan, just think it is daft why you need to do it. I bet £10 your not the typical fan on the terrace. and bet even more that you live with your old folks????