Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:28 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 264
Looks like Leon is heading the charge for reforming a club,
He would have been up there on my list anyway given his experience but imho he is the obvious candidate for the captains armband.
what do you think?

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:29 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2543
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'd have to agree with this. Leon with possibly Chisholm as vice or Joseph?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:32 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1854
Location: Bradford
The way Leon has been the "go to" person for liaising with the players, and the way Alex Mellor has trumpeted him as being a rock for the players (today via League Express Twitter), I think it's pretty much nailed on that Leon is captain for any reformed club.

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:33 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25691
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Leon is skipper material now definitely. Back up? Not sure.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:33 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 264
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I'd have to agree with this. Leon with possibly Chisholm as vice or Joseph?


The only problem been that I can see not to sound negative but he may not be on the field all the time...

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:36 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1854
Location: Bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
The only problem been that I can see not to sound negative but he may not be on the field all the time...


That's what vice captains are for.

I would say Leon is at the very least "club captain" if not the on field one from everything that's been said and done over the last few weeks.

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:58 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2543
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Leon deserves a knighthood! Sir Leon! Sounds like a tasty steak!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Captain; Bradford RLFC

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:34 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 264
He certainly does deserve a great deal of gratitude for stopping the wheels falling off...
100% Bradford in the lad.

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, Dezzies_right_hook, djhudds, Duckman, dummyrunner, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, heaton_sk4, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, hooligan27, Lord Magoon, LU2, martinwildbull, Mirfieldbull, Nothus, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, this_cougar_outfit, tigertot, vbfg, Wheels, Wildthing and 449 guests

