Terry Price's knee wrote: Not sure if I'm the same person you refer to - there were others near me shouting abuse. Lowes marched over to confront a guy who was indeed red faced - he then turned his attention to me and I gave him my opinion when he then threatened me. I'm not going to get into a debate about this (we have bigger things to worry about!) but I think the 2015 team underperformed massively due to his lack of coaching ability. His mate Karl Harrison's comments when he left the club spoke volumes about Lowes as a coach.

It wasn't a direct swipe at you but if the shoe fits! It was more of a general observation, I wasn't at the Shay but I was at a few games where people I know have shouted abuse at the players (Ferguson most notably) and Lowes. Only to be met with a similar reaction from Ferguson and Lowes (it shut them up) but then after the game played victim which really vexed me off.I thought the 2015 team performed well throughout the season. 1 defeat in the first 19 games. When top 4 was secure and injuries set in we lost to Fev, Sheff (by 2) and Fax (by 4). Finished 2nd behind a quality Leigh side. When we got to the middle 8's we hammered Salford but struggled to maintain the intensity against SL sides due to not playing at that intensity week in week out. In all fairness the Widnes and Hull KR squad of that year were quality! Hull KR were CC runners up! Then we secured our place in £1mill match which rendered the Fax game a dead rubber (rested a lot of players).Even in the £1million game we were within two points with 4 mins to go. Just was one of those games. All in all a quality season. Granted Lowes selection of Baile at hookerand playing Mendieka throughout the season were questionable but even the likes of Noble and other top coaches have made selections errors before.Harrison did have a few choice words about Lowes. He's probably right too about his arrogance and attitude as a coach, I always loved how he was honest and spoke his mind in interviews, no nonsense, it was brilliant. But the on field results are what counts. And we were inches off being promoted at the first chance under Lowes (he wasn't helped by Ferres or the off field going ons). On the field Rohan failed to deliver last season, he coached us to 5 losses during the season including a nilling against Fev where he made a bigger coaching error than Lowes ever did by not selecting O'Brien. He essentially cost us the top 4, more money and a shot a promotion. And even in the Champ Shield he coached us to a loss against Workington for the first time in 20-30+ years. Yet people bag Lowes and love Rohan?For the record I absolutely love Rohan and have huge optimism for him and what he has done and what he will do (hopefully) at the Bradford club. But to say Lowes was a bad coach? For me he needed a free reign without Ferres hovering over him. Plus it was he first proper coaching gig in RL. As in over 20 games coaching for one club. So really still learning.