WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jimmy has a new job

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jimmy has a new job

 
Post a reply

Re: Jimmy has a new job

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:51 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3531
Location: Hornsea
el red wrote:
and Ferres has got off scott free.

He may have left but a lot of people put the failure down to him as well. He firstly bought a massive squad (some of which never even pulled on a Bulls shirt) Then this year,after saying we were going with a smaller squad, he did the same. And all this after being installed by the RFL as a safe pair of hands to guide MG who had no rugby knpowledge whatsoever. And it should be remembered that MG was given the Bulls at the 11th hour after the RFL bumped an approved scheme to take control of the Bulls by Moore, Calvert and Watt

Re: Jimmy has a new job

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:31 am
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 4
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Not sure if I'm the same person you refer to - there were others near me shouting abuse. Lowes marched over to confront a guy who was indeed red faced - he then turned his attention to me and I gave him my opinion when he then threatened me. I'm not going to get into a debate about this (we have bigger things to worry about!) but I think the 2015 team underperformed massively due to his lack of coaching ability. His mate Karl Harrison's comments when he left the club spoke volumes about Lowes as a coach.


It wasn't a direct swipe at you but if the shoe fits! It was more of a general observation, I wasn't at the Shay but I was at a few games where people I know have shouted abuse at the players (Ferguson most notably) and Lowes. Only to be met with a similar reaction from Ferguson and Lowes (it shut them up) but then after the game played victim which really vexed me off.

I thought the 2015 team performed well throughout the season. 1 defeat in the first 19 games. When top 4 was secure and injuries set in we lost to Fev, Sheff (by 2) and Fax (by 4). Finished 2nd behind a quality Leigh side. When we got to the middle 8's we hammered Salford but struggled to maintain the intensity against SL sides due to not playing at that intensity week in week out. In all fairness the Widnes and Hull KR squad of that year were quality! Hull KR were CC runners up! Then we secured our place in £1mill match which rendered the Fax game a dead rubber (rested a lot of players).

Even in the £1million game we were within two points with 4 mins to go. Just was one of those games. All in all a quality season. Granted Lowes selection of Baile at hooker :SHOOT: and playing Mendieka throughout the season were questionable but even the likes of Noble and other top coaches have made selections errors before.

Harrison did have a few choice words about Lowes. He's probably right too about his arrogance and attitude as a coach, I always loved how he was honest and spoke his mind in interviews, no nonsense, it was brilliant. But the on field results are what counts. And we were inches off being promoted at the first chance under Lowes (he wasn't helped by Ferres or the off field going ons). On the field Rohan failed to deliver last season, he coached us to 5 losses during the season including a nilling against Fev where he made a bigger coaching error than Lowes ever did by not selecting O'Brien. He essentially cost us the top 4, more money and a shot a promotion. And even in the Champ Shield he coached us to a loss against Workington for the first time in 20-30+ years. Yet people bag Lowes and love Rohan?

For the record I absolutely love Rohan and have huge optimism for him and what he has done and what he will do (hopefully) at the Bradford club. But to say Lowes was a bad coach? For me he needed a free reign without Ferres hovering over him. Plus it was he first proper coaching gig in RL. As in over 20 games coaching for one club. So really still learning.


We can argue about Lowes merits as a coach until the cows (or preferably the Bulls) come home. Personally I felt with the resources he had at his disposal we should have been more consistent - and arguably wouldn't be in our current predicament. At times the team in 2015 and 2016 loooked clueless. Yes I agree that Rohan has also has his difficulties - noticeably at Featherstone, but he hasn't had the time the Lowes was given to put things right yet.
The thing that Rohan does posess in abundance, and to me is essential for a modern day head coach, is an ability to stay calm and level headed, especially when dealing with the media and supporters. I had the good fortune to work within the professional game for a spell and was able to observe some of the top coaches at close quarters. None of them would have dreamed of getting involved in verbal skirmishes with fans at the end of a game, but simply shaken their heads and walked away. Lowes' hot headedness may have endeared him to some, and undoubtedly was an asset on the field of play, but in my opinion will always be his undoing as a head coach.

Re: Jimmy has a new job

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:47 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8944
Location: Bradbados
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Interesting that people these days like to play the victim without recognizing their actions and how that might have contributed to the situation.

And so he shouldn't. These players are getting paid a lot to play. They shouldn't need a arm around them, okay if they have played really well and been beaten then fair enough an arm around them, but at times we played poor. Lowes approach to not putting his arm around them is right, if players need that then maybe they are in the wrong profession. I know a lot of our bosses wouldn't be like this if we did our jobs poorly. Lowes main problem was that he acted more like a friend to the players, rather than a boss.


That's fair enough, in some ways BB, and I know RL isn't a game for 'shrinking violets', but that is really just the physical side of it, and, to be right, let's be honest, over the years there have been any number of really skillful players who never really 'fancied' getting too 'involved'.

Being a coach or manager [in any job] is as much about man management as it is about imparting knowledge. Man management, means getting the best out of your charges and treating them individually, in such a manner as to get them to give their best. You can't treat everyone alike, except in the sense that you treat all of them in the best way to get the best from them. Some people need a rocket up their backsides to get the best out of them, some need gentle encouragement, some may respond better to simply being told they've let you down, and, yes...some may well need an arm around their shoulder from time to time. It goes without saying that you also need a coach who knows the difference.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, beefy1, bigalf, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, djhudds, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Godiswithers, guess who, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, hooligan27, Lord Magoon, Malfax, Mr Dog, Nothus, paulwalker71, rebelrobin, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Ste100Centurions, Stul, tackler thommo, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tikkabull, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, Trustafox, vbfg, wiganermike, woolly07, zapperbull and 559 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,4761,81775,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  