Terry Price's knee wrote:
His temprement made him a highly effective player but a lousy coach. He'll never win anything by bullying folk.
As for his attitude to supporters - after an especially dismal performance at the Shay in 2015 I suggested he resign and return to rugby union. His response was to offer to "see me outside later". Pity it took him eight months to take my advice.
He bullied when questioned.Whats wrong with that?
Just hope he won't drag them down as well
It's not a new job it's the one he had before coming the Bulls Coach, Gary Hetherington wouldn't have him back if he hadn't done ok last time round!
Terry Price's knee wrote:
His temprement made him a highly effective player but a lousy coach. He'll never win anything by bullying folk.
As for his attitude to supporters - after an especially dismal performance at the Shay in 2015 I suggested he resign and return to rugby union. His response was to offer to "see me outside later". Pity it took him eight months to take my advice.
I was next to this incident at the shay as I had gone to the front to clap the lads off from the final game of the season (which was effectively a dead rubber as we had already qualified for the middle 8's).
If you are the fan from that incident then you left out the part when you stood at the front giving all the players the fingers and shouting the odds at each of them with a very red face... you turned the abuse to Jimmy who came over to discuss with you and he tried to discuss the dead rubber fixture before making that comment about seeing you outside.
Granted Jimmy shouldn't have said that but the full picture if you will please...
Jimmy seemed to be a victim of circumstance in the 'helping hand' from ferres and injuries to Gaskell. If he can put his work ethic in his players he will do very well as a coach but he's not going to be a coach to put an arm around a player which is probably he down fall
Bulls4 wrote:
I was next to this incident at the shay as I had gone to the front to clap the lads off from the final game of the season (which was effectively a dead rubber as we had already qualified for the middle 8's).
If you are the fan from that incident then you left out the part when you stood at the front giving all the players the fingers and shouting the odds at each of them with a very red face... you turned the abuse to Jimmy who came over to discuss with you and he tried to discuss the dead rubber fixture before making that comment about seeing you outside.
Granted Jimmy shouldn't have said that but the full picture if you will please...
Jimmy seemed to be a victim of circumstance in the 'helping hand' from ferres and injuries to Gaskell. If he can put his work ethic in his players he will do very well as a coach but he's not going to be a coach to put an arm around a player which is probably he down fall
Interesting that people these days like to play the victim without recognizing their actions and how that might have contributed to the situation.
And so he shouldn't. These players are getting paid a lot to play. They shouldn't need a arm around them, okay if they have played really well and been beaten then fair enough an arm around them, but at times we played poor. Lowes approach to not putting his arm around them is right, if players need that then maybe they are in the wrong profession. I know a lot of our bosses wouldn't be like this if we did our jobs poorly. Lowes main problem was that he acted more like a friend to the players, rather than a boss.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Interesting that people these days like to play the victim without recognizing their actions and how that might have contributed to the situation.
And so he shouldn't. These players are getting paid a lot to play. They shouldn't need a arm around them, okay if they have played really well and been beaten then fair enough an arm around them, but at times we played poor. Lowes approach to not putting his arm around them is right, if players need that then maybe they are in the wrong profession. I know a lot of our bosses wouldn't be like this if we did our jobs poorly. Lowes main problem was that he acted more like a friend to the players, rather than a boss.
Not sure if I'm the same person you refer to - there were others near me shouting abuse. Lowes marched over to confront a guy who was indeed red faced - he then turned his attention to me and I gave him my opinion when he then threatened me. I'm not going to get into a debate about this (we have bigger things to worry about!) but I think the 2015 team underperformed massively due to his lack of coaching ability. His mate Karl Harrison's comments when he left the club spoke volumes about Lowes as a coach.
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Not sure if I'm the same person you refer to - there were others near me shouting abuse. Lowes marched over to confront a guy who was indeed red faced - he then turned his attention to me and I gave him my opinion when he then threatened me. I'm not going to get into a debate about this (we have bigger things to worry about!) but I think the 2015 team underperformed massively due to his lack of coaching ability. His mate Karl Harrison's comments when he left the club spoke volumes about Lowes as a coach.
His mate Karl Harrison won't have a word said about Jimmy's coaching ability, just his refusal to use his input more. This is something Jimmy has admitted subsequently to being a mistake during Karl's time there.
I am still surprised that more fans think he was a failure at the Bulls when as pointed out he had good wins against top clubs at the end of 2014 and then took the team on a 14 game unbeaten run, stuffed Salford and got the team to within minutes of promotion at the first attempt.
Can we put to bed the 'we don't need a scrum half' myth. At the start of 2016 pre season Jimmy had half backs, Seijka and Gaskell with Mullaney as a back up. Ferres got rid of Seijka without consulting Lowes and then his best mate Mullaney cleared off as well. So the comment 'we don't need a scrum half' was made initially because he had half backs.
Lowes gets too little credit, Rohan gets too much (Top 4 anyone), and Ferres has got off scott free.
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Not sure if I'm the same person you refer to - there were others near me shouting abuse. Lowes marched over to confront a guy who was indeed red faced - he then turned his attention to me and I gave him my opinion when he then threatened me. I'm not going to get into a debate about this (we have bigger things to worry about!) but I think the 2015 team underperformed massively due to his lack of coaching ability. His mate Karl Harrison's comments when he left the club spoke volumes about Lowes as a coach.
It wasn't a direct swipe at you but if the shoe fits! It was more of a general observation, I wasn't at the Shay but I was at a few games where people I know have shouted abuse at the players (Ferguson most notably) and Lowes. Only to be met with a similar reaction from Ferguson and Lowes (it shut them up) but then after the game played victim which really vexed me off.
I thought the 2015 team performed well throughout the season. 1 defeat in the first 19 games. When top 4 was secure and injuries set in we lost to Fev, Sheff (by 2) and Fax (by 4). Finished 2nd behind a quality Leigh side. When we got to the middle 8's we hammered Salford but struggled to maintain the intensity against SL sides due to not playing at that intensity week in week out. In all fairness the Widnes and Hull KR squad of that year were quality! Hull KR were CC runners up! Then we secured our place in £1mill match which rendered the Fax game a dead rubber (rested a lot of players).
Even in the £1million game we were within two points with 4 mins to go. Just was one of those games. All in all a quality season. Granted Lowes selection of Baile at hooker
and playing Mendieka throughout the season were questionable but even the likes of Noble and other top coaches have made selections errors before.
Harrison did have a few choice words about Lowes. He's probably right too about his arrogance and attitude as a coach, I always loved how he was honest and spoke his mind in interviews, no nonsense, it was brilliant. But the on field results are what counts. And we were inches off being promoted at the first chance under Lowes (he wasn't helped by Ferres or the off field going ons). On the field Rohan failed to deliver last season, he coached us to 5 losses during the season including a nilling against Fev where he made a bigger coaching error than Lowes ever did by not selecting O'Brien. He essentially cost us the top 4, more money and a shot a promotion. And even in the Champ Shield he coached us to a loss against Workington for the first time in 20-30+ years. Yet people bag Lowes and love Rohan?
For the record I absolutely love Rohan and have huge optimism for him and what he has done and what he will do (hopefully) at the Bradford club. But to say Lowes was a bad coach? For me he needed a free reign without Ferres hovering over him. Plus it was he first proper coaching gig in RL. As in over 20 games coaching for one club. So really still learning.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
It wasn't a direct swipe at you but if the shoe fits! It was more of a general observation, I wasn't at the Shay but I was at a few games where people I know have shouted abuse at the players (Ferguson most notably) and Lowes. Only to be met with a similar reaction from Ferguson and Lowes (it shut them up) but then after the game played victim which really vexed me off.
I thought the 2015 team performed well throughout the season. 1 defeat in the first 19 games. When top 4 was secure and injuries set in we lost to Fev, Sheff (by 2) and Fax (by 4). Finished 2nd behind a quality Leigh side. When we got to the middle 8's we hammered Salford but struggled to maintain the intensity against SL sides due to not playing at that intensity week in week out. In all fairness the Widnes and Hull KR squad of that year were quality! Hull KR were CC runners up! Then we secured our place in £1mill match which rendered the Fax game a dead rubber (rested a lot of players).
Even in the £1million game we were within two points with 4 mins to go. Just was one of those games. All in all a quality season. Granted Lowes selection of Baile at hooker
and playing Mendieka throughout the season were questionable but even the likes of Noble and other top coaches have made selections errors before.
Harrison did have a few choice words about Lowes. He's probably right too about his arrogance and attitude as a coach, I always loved how he was honest and spoke his mind in interviews, no nonsense, it was brilliant. But the on field results are what counts. And we were inches off being promoted at the first chance under Lowes (he wasn't helped by Ferres or the off field going ons). On the field Rohan failed to deliver last season, he coached us to 5 losses during the season including a nilling against Fev where he made a bigger coaching error than Lowes ever did by not selecting O'Brien. He essentially cost us the top 4, more money and a shot a promotion. And even in the Champ Shield he coached us to a loss against Workington for the first time in 20-30+ years. Yet people bag Lowes and love Rohan?
For the record I absolutely love Rohan and have huge optimism for him and what he has done and what he will do (hopefully) at the Bradford club. But to say Lowes was a bad coach? For me he needed a free reign without Ferres hovering over him. Plus it was he first proper coaching gig in RL. As in over 20 games coaching for one club. So really still learning.
Overall a very good assessment
