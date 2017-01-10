Terry Price's knee wrote:
His temprement made him a highly effective player but a lousy coach. He'll never win anything by bullying folk.
As for his attitude to supporters - after an especially dismal performance at the Shay in 2015 I suggested he resign and return to rugby union. His response was to offer to "see me outside later". Pity it took him eight months to take my advice.
He bullied when questioned.Whats wrong with that?