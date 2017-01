redrobinkeith wrote: I hope rovers go in for Tony williams would tear the championship up.

Yes he would, my only question is would he cost more than the benefit he brings? or upset the rest of the squad with the money he would command? He is the type of player we need but he needs to bring a lot of off field influence & leadership to the club otherwise go for a 30 year old veteran who is still looking to make his name with a final shot at super league.