Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:46 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12634
Location: Ossett
Kelvin's Ferret wrote:
This is why CEOs and other execs tend to come from a small in-group of people and the skills and experience required is less tangible than certain other well paid, highly skilled roles i.e. you would expect a Consultant Surgeon to be a qualified doctor, with many years of certified training and experience in their specialist field, whereas CEOs and executives may not actually have any specialist skills and experience in their industry and instead have more opaque credentials where their exact contribution is harder to quantify.


I get that to an extent - but in the cutthroat world of private business, if the CEO doesn't have the skills and experience required and therefore doesn't deliver the results the stakeholders you refer to demand, he or she is moved on; with significantly more alacrity than would happen in the public sector.

So whilst I take your point that exec skillsets are not as immediately quantifiable - results are, and they live or die by those results.

I don't necessarily recognise the covert world of interchangeable CEO's you allude to though; to my knowledge - firsthand - that type of appointment is handled by specialist recruiters, and they fish in a large pond; albeit they're not using Indeed or Facebook to source candidates, which is entirely appropriate.

Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:08 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2621
Location: WF1
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world ... 29396.html

At this rate there'll be one person standing at the end with all the money and the rest will be dead.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:07 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14300
King Street Cat wrote:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/politics/worlds-richest-1-per-cent-richer-wealth-poor-three-charts-graphics-oxfam-a7529396.html

At this rate there'll be one person standing at the end with all the money and the rest will be dead.


That will only happen when the mega-rich have taught their robots to consume the tat they peddle. At that point people become dispensible.

Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:04 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7322
King Street Cat wrote:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/politics/worlds-richest-1-per-cent-richer-wealth-poor-three-charts-graphics-oxfam-a7529396.html

At this rate there'll be one person standing at the end with all the money and the rest will be dead.


Very few wealthy people have a social conscience with most only being driven by the desire to be wealthier than their peers.

Although Corbyn's idea of an upper wage limit may, in some ways, sound sensible, it will never happen and sadly, people end up like commodities and if a few end up "worn out", they are easily replaced.

Nobody would mind if someone worked twice as hard as the next man and was paid twice as much. However, wealth is often gained by exploiting others and yet we are encouraged to look up to these people and admire their status. :CRAZY:

Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:07 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2621
Location: WF1
wrencat1873 wrote:
However, wealth is often gained by exploiting others and yet we are encouraged to look up to these people and admire their status. :CRAZY:


I think people are starting to wise up to the 'wealth creators' lie they've been fed for so long, especially now they realise they're not benefitting from the wealth created and are merely scrabbling around for scraps.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:43 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14300
wrencat1873 wrote:
Very few wealthy people have a social conscience with most only being driven by the desire to be wealthier than their peers.

Although Corbyn's idea of an upper wage limit may, in some ways, sound sensible, it will never happen and sadly, people end up like commodities and if a few end up "worn out", they are easily replaced.

Nobody would mind if someone worked twice as hard as the next man and was paid twice as much. However, wealth is often gained by exploiting others and yet we are encouraged to look up to these people and admire their status. :CRAZY:

I think we will see a return to progressive tax rates in future. Service sector jobs are starting to see the job losses due to innovation that the manufac

Re: Wage limit

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:48 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14300
wrencat1873 wrote:
Very few wealthy people have a social conscience with most only being driven by the desire to be wealthier than their peers.

Although Corbyn's idea of an upper wage limit may, in some ways, sound sensible, it will never happen and sadly, people end up like commodities and if a few end up "worn out", they are easily replaced.

Nobody would mind if someone worked twice as hard as the next man and was paid twice as much. However, wealth is often gained by exploiting others and yet we are encouraged to look up to these people and admire their status. :CRAZY:

I think we will see a return to progressive tax rates in future. Service sector jobs are starting to see the job losses due to innovation that the manufacturing sectors and agricultural sectors saw in times of old. Those job losses will be on a large scale in the next few years. As a result governments will need to raise taxes to fund education / training to make people fit for those jobs that are available in the economy and also to stave off civil
unrest. Governments cannot raise money by borrowing indefinitely and soon they will need to raise via taxing multinational companies and those individuals with good incomes.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dally, King Street Cat, proper-shaped-balls and 31 guests

