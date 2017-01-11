Uncle Rico wrote:
All of these 'real world' issues wouldn't be solved by having a maximum wage limit, the high earners would either be dis incentivised once they had reached their target, or more likely move to a freer market or spend time searching for and exploiting loopholes denying the exchequer of funds
So a director of a plc would work less hard and produce less for £1 million per year than £6 million? Really? If so, he / she is the wrong man for the job. There is simply no need to pay these managers so much if there was say £1 million on offer rather than say £6 million there would be just as many would be takers for the job.