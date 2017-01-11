bren2k wrote:

That however is nonsense; unless your only measure of 'hard work' is sweat and graft, which is clearly not the case. The harsh reality is that not many people have the skills, qualities and mindset to be a CEO - whereas many many more people are able to do the £7 an hour kind of job you're referring to - so the market values those rarer qualities accordingly. I'm uncomfortable about interfering with that.

Except there isn't a free or open market in the selection and remuneration of CEOs and other business executives. Executive selection and remuneration is decided by a small subset of stakeholders with specific interests in mind (I deliberately don't use the term shareholders as most shares in large UK corporations are not held by individual investors but by other corporate entities managing other people's capital). This is why CEOs and other execs tend to come from a small in-group of people and the skills and experience required is less tangible than certain other well paid, highly skilled roles i.e. you would expect a Consultant Surgeon to be a qualified doctor, with many years of certified training and experience in their specialist field, whereas CEOs and executives may not actually have any specialist skills and experience in their industry and instead have more opaque credentials where their exact contribution is harder to quantify.