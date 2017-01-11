Dally wrote: Unlike the Premier League FTSE 100 companies still have a disproportionate number of British directors and so the top talent argument doesn't hold water. These people would still do the jobs for less pay of that there is no question. If they were any good and wanted more money they'd have gone to the USA years ago.

The top talent argument totally holds water, unless I've failed to notice that someone has already instigated the maximum wage limit since this thread started. The people that we have are or you must presume so by and large happy to work in our free marketOh yes let's all go to the USA, really? No matter where the big bucks are, you are aware that income isn't the only measure of contentment or the only reason to live in a particular place?