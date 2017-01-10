WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:25 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14283
People thought the national minimum wage would signal the end of the world and now all major political parties have bought into it for political gain. If there is a minimum national wage it is entirely logical there is a maximum too. As for the entrepreneurs, they could pay dividends to supplement therir maxima.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:14 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5027
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
The minimum wage protects the vulnerable, encourages people to work, sets a social liveable level.

Capping the Maximum wage is jealousy. The best business leaders create jobs, maintain stable businesses..... Just leave high earners alone. Lets not chase them out of the country.
Mac out!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:42 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7290
Perhaps if some of the highest earners had some social responsibility and didn't just look after number 1, there wouldn't be an issue.
For example, some of the highest businessmen and sportsmen/ celebrities plus, successful business paying a fair amount of tax, there wouldn't be a problem.
Without aspiration, the capitalist model just doesn't work.
Equally, those of us living in a "free" society, wouldn't want to swap that for the communist model of North Korea.

Maybe it's time to do battle with some of the worlds tax havens.

The minimum wage is actually a way of subsidising big business.
If they paid their workers a higher minimum wage, there would be no need for the government to chip in with tax credits and if you boil things down, there is something quite obscene about any person at the top getting £1000's per hour and paying their workers £7.
The person on £7 is probably working hardrer each day that the people in the board room, with a daily battle to put food on the table.
In a civilized society, can this differential be right ?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:50 am
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14283
Except that most of the high earners are simply managers of established big businsses who haven't an entrepreneurial bone in their body. They sit on cash piles because they are too inept or scared to commit to generating new wealth when it is easier to cut costs (jobs) to gain their overinflated bonuses. I have a real problem with these second rate people running major companies and deducting shareholder value by being grossly overpaid.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:26 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2672
Location: Stuck in 1982
Why do you "have a real problem" isn't this a matter a for the shareholders?
