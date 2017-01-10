WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wage limit

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Wage limit

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:00 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 449
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/20 ... m-wage-law

Whatever next. The guy is a buffoon, how would this ever work in a capitalist economy? What about start up companies or small businesses that suddenly make millions.

If a company wants a certain person to lead them why shouldn't it pay what they think is the real market value.(How would they manage the stock/shares or pension aspect of a package that companies use to navigate around the headline salary figure)
Why hold people back just because they earn a lot. Maybe he needs to focus on the mainstream work environment and accept there are high earners.
Wire Quin at work

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:44 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1603
The real point of the thread should be inequality.

But hey, when you've got one thread going on how brilliant Teresa May is, why not throw one in having a pop at Corbyn while you're at it :D

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:01 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 449
I don't understand inequality. The sad fact of life is we are not equal for many reasons.

Maybe you could share your take on inequality and its link to higher earners
Wire Quin at work

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:14 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1603
Exiled down south wrote:
I don't understand inequality. The sad fact of life is we are not equal for many reasons.

Maybe you could share your take on inequality and its link to higher earners


If you don't understand what inequality is, how can you then start a thread linking to an article on inequality? Bizarre.

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:35 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2669
Location: Stuck in 1982
DGM wrote:
The real point of the thread should be inequality.

But hey, when you've got one thread going on how brilliant Teresa May is, why not throw one in having a pop at Corbyn while you're at it :D


If these really are his ideas, then Corbyn doesn't need any 'help' from Exiled down South regarding him looking like a fool

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:16 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 449
I don't understand inequality. The sad fact of life is we are not equal for many reasons.


I don't understand the argument around inequality. The sad fact of life is we are not equal for many reasons.

Changed but you knew that anyway.;)
Wire Quin at work

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:20 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1603
Exiled down south wrote:
I don't understand the argument around inequality. The sad fact of life is we are not equal for many reasons.

Changed but you knew that anyway.;)


It'd be easier for you to explain what exactly you don't understand, or why you don't think inequality is an issue worthy of trying to address.

Re: Wage limit

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:38 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 449
I saw what you did there.

Maybe you could enlighten me on what it is I don't understand. I know I don't know whereas you know you know.(I think)

Have the baton back
Wire Quin at work

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Exiled down south, King Street Cat, wrencat1873 and 51 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,5521,81975,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  