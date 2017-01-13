|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14689
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Do you mean Punjab Sweet Centre on Listerhills? Top drawer.
Reagrding the Jube, as us kids call it, on Oak Lane - I didn't move here until the 90s & never had a problem there. Apart from young Ridlerbull spoiling the 'hood.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:47 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1881
Location: Bradford
tigertot wrote:
Do you mean Punjab Sweet Centre on Listerhills? Top drawer.
Chapple Kebabs there are the best starter I think I've ever had in a curry house. Admittedly my backside doesn't agree the morning after, but well worth it.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:01 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14689
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
HamsterChops wrote:
Chapple Kebabs there are the best starter I think I've ever had in a curry house. Admittedly my backside doesn't agree the morning after, but well worth it.
I like sex after a curry as well.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:15 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7319Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
They've been variable this year. Had some greasy messes of a Chapple kebab with very little flavour, never mind heat. Back on form yesterday though.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:24 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 156
Location: Depends whose asking
tigertot wrote:
I like sex after a curry as well.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:43 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2831
Location: Bradford
If rumours are to be believed, the new owner is the one that came bottom of the poll...
