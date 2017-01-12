|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
My description would be "yep, thats good"
cos I dont know what enigmatic means.
But its got the words "enigma" and "tic" in it - so i reckon its a secret german clock.
'Enigmatic', means hard to work out, or deeply puzzling, or mysterious, but has the advantage of being shorter and more succinct.
Well, until you need to explain it, that is....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:34 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I maintain anyone that doesn't like a Bradford curry (Kashmir excepted) shouldn't be trusted anyway as they're clearly insane.
Bit harsh on the Kashmir which whilst only average a while back has been on good form for at least the past couple of years - where would you suggest?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:53 pm
Westgate. Past Morrisons heading out of town on the other side of the road, not quite as far as The Beehive.
