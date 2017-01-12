Smack him Jimmy wrote: My description would be "yep, thats good"



cos I dont know what enigmatic means.



But its got the words "enigma" and "tic" in it - so i reckon its a secret german clock.

'Enigmatic', means hard to work out, or deeply puzzling, or mysterious, but has the advantage of being shorter and more succinct.Well, until you need to explain it, that is....