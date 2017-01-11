WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Who do you want the new owner to be

Lamb/Irvine
8
17%
Chalmers/Lowe
4
9%
Thorne
13
28%
Mystery Prize/Bidder
21
46%
 
Total votes : 46

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:16 am
fifty50
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 156
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
atomic wrote:
Give over man..You need a good one to run your club..Hopefully one without an "admin" department or one that knows whats it doing.

Yes you are correct, as you need an owner of substantial wealth to continue RL in Bradford.How the RFL determine after three admins who is the better proposition,I can only give praise to one taking it on.


The point is that without an owner professional RL in Bradford doesn't exist. If there is a new owner it will be chosen by the RFL without consultation with the likes of me. Its in their hands whether I like it or not. This time round they absolutely have no one else to blame but themselves if it fails. They set the criteria for membership and they select the owner therefore they have full responsibility for the outcome. For all the sentiments on who we would like and who not I'm sure that the vast majority of Bulls fans on here will get behind them just as they have before. Lets just hope we aren't let down again.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:31 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8941
Location: Bradbados
fifty50 wrote:
The point is that without an owner professional RL in Bradford doesn't exist. If there is a new owner it will be chosen by the RFL without consultation with the likes of me. Its in their hands whether I like it or not. This time round they absolutely have no one else to blame but themselves if it fails. They set the criteria for membership and they select the owner therefore they have full responsibility for the outcome. For all the sentiments on who we would like and who not I'm sure that the vast majority of Bulls fans on here will get behind them just as they have before. Lets just hope we aren't let down again.


I believe in the 17th chapter of the book of Jobe, which states, "Blessed is he who doth not expect for he will not be disappointed".

Btw, I'm not sure the book of Jobe actually exists, or if it does, that it has a 17th chapter, but it sounded appropriate.. :PRAY:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:38 am
fifty50
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 156
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
Thank you Vicar.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:04 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8941
Location: Bradbados
fifty50 wrote:
Thank you Vicar.

Indeed, god be Withers....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:07 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1821
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Bulliac wrote:
I believe in the 17th chapter of the book of Jobe, which states, "Blessed is he who doth not expect for he will not be disappointed".

Btw, I'm not sure the book of Jobe actually exists, or if it does, that it has a 17th chapter, but it sounded appropriate.. :PRAY:


You see that's quite funny. The real Job ch.17 reads as follows:

Job 17New International Version (NIV)

17 1 My spirit is broken,
my days are cut short,
the grave awaits me.
2 Surely mockers surround me;
my eyes must dwell on their hostility.
3 “Give me, O God, the pledge you demand.
Who else will put up security for me?
4 You have closed their minds to understanding;
therefore you will not let them triumph.
5 If anyone denounces their friends for reward,
the eyes of their children will fail.
6 “God has made me a byword to everyone,
a man in whose face people spit.
7 My eyes have grown dim with grief;
my whole frame is but a shadow.
8 The upright are appalled at this;
the innocent are aroused against the ungodly.
9 Nevertheless, the righteous will hold to their ways,
and those with clean hands will grow stronger.
10 “But come on, all of you, try again!
I will not find a wise man among you.
11 My days have passed, my plans are shattered.
Yet the desires of my heart
12 turn night into day;
in the face of the darkness light is near.
13 If the only home I hope for is the grave,
if I spread out my bed in the realm of darkness,
14 if I say to corruption, ‘You are my father,’
and to the worm, ‘My mother’ or ‘My sister,’
15 where then is my hope—
who can see any hope for me?
16 Will it go down to the gates of death?
Will we descend together into the dust?”

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:09 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8941
Location: Bradbados
MMmmm, enigmatic is my description of that!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:17 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3681
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Bulliac wrote:
MMmmm, enigmatic is my description of that!


It does suit us though, very well done in your random pick...it could be the new club motto ;) if a bit lengthy...
