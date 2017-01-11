atomic wrote: Give over man..You need a good one to run your club..Hopefully one without an "admin" department or one that knows whats it doing.



Yes you are correct, as you need an owner of substantial wealth to continue RL in Bradford.How the RFL determine after three admins who is the better proposition,I can only give praise to one taking it on.

The point is that without an owner professional RL in Bradford doesn't exist. If there is a new owner it will be chosen by the RFL without consultation with the likes of me. Its in their hands whether I like it or not. This time round they absolutely have no one else to blame but themselves if it fails. They set the criteria for membership and they select the owner therefore they have full responsibility for the outcome. For all the sentiments on who we would like and who not I'm sure that the vast majority of Bulls fans on here will get behind them just as they have before. Lets just hope we aren't let down again.