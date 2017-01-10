|
We actually know so little that we can't even be sure they are the real runners and riders, let alone make a decision about which is best.
Think I'd need a crystal ball before making my mind up, and when it comes down to it, the best is the one which will still be in charge with a still functioning company in three years time...and that would be??
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:37 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 610
Certainly not sure about Chalmers/Lowe. Not seen any evidence of money behind them. Past records are bad with taxman and people left out of pocket.
If you could get your hands on a Rugby League World magazine - dated around the time/month or so either before or after Dr Koukash took over at Salford,there is a section in the magazine devoted to New Zealand.
In that section the writer mentions a Belgium multi-millionaire,associated with Chalmers who wished to invest in rugby league.It was thought he may have been going to assist Salford - but didn't.
The section also reports on the eating,one night,by Nigel Wood,which may serve as a health warning.
Dr Koukash took over January 2013.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:13 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 220
And what are the Belgium football team colours ?
