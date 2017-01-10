Bullseye wrote: Certainly not sure about Chalmers/Lowe. Not seen any evidence of money behind them. Past records are bad with taxman and people left out of pocket.

If you could get your hands on a Rugby League World magazine - dated around the time/month or so either before or after Dr Koukash took over at Salford,there is a section in the magazine devoted to New Zealand.In that section the writer mentions a Belgium multi-millionaire,associated with Chalmers who wished to invest in rugby league.It was thought he may have been going to assist Salford - but didn't.The section also reports on the eating,one night,by Nigel Wood,which may serve as a health warning.Dr Koukash took over January 2013.