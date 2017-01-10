WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Lamb/Irvine
3
17%
Chalmers/Lowe
0
No votes
Thorne
5
28%
Mystery Prize/Bidder
10
56%
 
Total votes : 18

Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:50 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4163
Obviously this is hypothetical as we only know 2 of the bidders for certain and presuming Chalmers/Lowe is the third bid. Just wondered which fans would prefer we got from the limited information we've got.

Lamb
Positives - Has Damian Irvine on board. Has been presistent if nothing else. Has experience of managing rugby club as he is chief executive at Rotheram Titans.

Negatives - Isn't a sugar daddy

Thorne
Positives - Previous experience of being an owner at Wasps. Presume he would have more money than Lamb. Been pro-active in purchasing domain and trying to make sure no more players leave. Seems like he could fund FT squad for next year.

Negatives - Unsure just how much money he has if Richardson not involved.

Chalmers/Lowe

Positives - Think they definitely have some capital to invest in the club. Previous experience of RL.

Negatives - Previous liquidated companies don't make great reading.

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:12 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25683
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Put like that non are ideal are they?

I'd take either of the first two whoever had the most money. They both potentially come with issues. If they have the same amount of money I'd go for Irvine/Lamb I think because of Irvine's record turning Cronulla around. Depends on the money though at the end of the day.

Certainly not sure about Chalmers/Lowe. Not seen any evidence of money behind them. Past records are bad with taxman and people left out of pocket.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:28 am
Bullmans Parade
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 64
For me, I like the fact that Thorne took the initiative to come and meet the players and assess what was left of the club, and perhaps attempted to stem the exodus of our best players. It's a shame certain people on social media tried to claim he was going behind the RFLs back and using underhand tactics, I never believed that for a second. Everybody knows time is of the essence now and it always seemed to me like he was simply trying to manoeuvre himself into a position such that should he be successful, he's ready to hit the ground running.

So, on the proviso that he has some money behind him, whether from a backer or himself, he gets my vote just because there is very little other info to go on.

Chalmers & Lowe have previous, and Lamb seems heavily insistent on fan involvement which I'm just not sure is the right model for us.

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:36 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3677
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Clearly has to be mystery option 4, the multi billionaire Bradford fan who's been waiting in the wings until just the right moment....

To be fair I've not voted as i don't know enough facts about any of the 4 buds, i mean we don't even know for certain the four names!

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:42 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25683
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
No I can't really vote either given the unknowns about each.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:48 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3660
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
It's about time we had a poll about do we need polls!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:00 pm
bowlingboy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 253
any if the money is there..
I like Irvine's Cronulla form though.

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anakin Skywalker, andycapp, ATS1, beefy1, Bicesterbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bulls4Champs, Cookie, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, debbier, Duckman, Emilym, exiledbull, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, heaton_sk4, Highlander, hindle xiii, HiramC, hooligan27, jumbercules, linebacker53, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, St pete, Steel City Bull, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, vbfg, Wheels and 491 guests

