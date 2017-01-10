For me, I like the fact that Thorne took the initiative to come and meet the players and assess what was left of the club, and perhaps attempted to stem the exodus of our best players. It's a shame certain people on social media tried to claim he was going behind the RFLs back and using underhand tactics, I never believed that for a second. Everybody knows time is of the essence now and it always seemed to me like he was simply trying to manoeuvre himself into a position such that should he be successful, he's ready to hit the ground running.



So, on the proviso that he has some money behind him, whether from a backer or himself, he gets my vote just because there is very little other info to go on.



Chalmers & Lowe have previous, and Lamb seems heavily insistent on fan involvement which I'm just not sure is the right model for us.