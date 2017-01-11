|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Optimism from a Bulls fan! - I want some of whatever you're drinking
All dependant on current squad being kept! Lose moss, Chisholm and kavanagh we are struggling big time
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:23 am
thepimp007 wrote:
All dependant on current squad being kept! Lose moss, Chisholm and kavanagh we are struggling big time
That is the crux of the matter.
If, we've lost all we're going to lose, then there is still a chance, that we can avoid relegation,and with luck, who knows, maybe even hit the dizzy heights of lower mid table, but losing such as Moss, Pryce, Chisholm and Kavanagh would drop our chances to nil, imo. As I said earlier, anyone coming in for a player isn't going to be looking at those on the bigger numbers in our squad, - when we get some numbers, that is?
Wed Jan 11, 2017 1:51 pm
I hav moved ze posts that vur NOT about ze squad.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:06 pm
LoveRugbyLeague's weekly gossip column suggesting that Colton Roche is now trialling with Wakey and Alex Foster has interest from 3 Super League clubs.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:11 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
LoveRugbyLeague's weekly gossip column suggesting that Colton Roche is now trialling with Wakey and Alex Foster has interest from 3 Super League clubs.
Whilst wanting the RFL to go through the applications with a fine tooth comb and get the right man in.
I wish they would fuc&ing hurry up every day is nerve racking!!!!
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:19 pm
Rumours on twitter that Moss off to another championship club. Far too good for this division.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:01 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Rumours on twitter that Moss off to another championship club. Far too good for this division.
Done deal to KR apparently
Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:45 pm
Jossy B wrote:
Done deal to KR apparently
Last one out please turn off the light
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:33 am
I can't be the only one that sees Fev touting an exciting announcement at 1pm and automatically thinks they've signed one of our ex players.
This is the paranoid attitude that's been instilled into us all lately!
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:44 am
HamsterChops wrote:
I can't be the only one that sees Fev touting an exciting announcement at 1pm and automatically thinks they've signed one of our ex players.
This is the paranoid attitude that's been instilled into us all lately!
Cant we have a exciting or even semi exciting announcement today?
