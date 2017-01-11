thepimp007 wrote: All dependant on current squad being kept! Lose moss, Chisholm and kavanagh we are struggling big time

That is the crux of the matter.If, we've lost all we're going to lose, then there is still a chance, that we can avoid relegation,and with luck, who knows, maybe even hit the dizzy heights of lower mid table, but losing such as Moss, Pryce, Chisholm and Kavanagh would drop our chances to nil, imo. As I said earlier, anyone coming in for a player isn't going to be looking at those on the bigger numbers in our squad, - when we get some numbers, that is?