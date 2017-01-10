WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:49 pm
roger daly




Mr Dog wrote:
30 games......




Yes I was just thinking its 30 not 23

23 to get in the top 4, so that first target should be within reach

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:25 pm
woolly07




At this moment in time I have no doubt that we will start the season with a new owner.
All I can think about is can we keep Chisholm and Moss.
Those two plus Leon will give us and edge in the play making department over most other teams. Yes, the pack is looking thin but Rohan can and will bring new players in. Without quality halves that wouldn't matter too much as we have seen over the last two seasons. What a shame the young lad from Saints went to Cumbria. I think he could have been a decent hooker and kicker.

I am amazed Chisholm and Moss haven't gone. I wonder if Rohan has persuaded them to help him out.
Please, please let them stay and build the team around them.

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:10 pm
psychostring




Chisholm posted "Everyone have faith" on twitter today followed by two thumbs up and a picture of a Bull. Read into that what you will. He also "liked" a couple of people's responses to today's T&A article which said he is likely to leave. The responses he "liked" were people saying it is all speculation and not to believe everything you read in the papers.

People's starting lineups that have been posted in this thread dont mention Colton Roche. He is a prop/second rower and was in the picture of all the lads training yesterday. That is one more tough, more experienced head to add to potentially add to the mix. We'd definitely need a few loans/signimgs though.

Still keeping fingers crossed and dreading reading T&A/Twitter every day in case another departure is announced.

Am I doing my sums right here:

23 regular season games = 46 points on offer.
46 minus 12 point deduction = 34 maximum points we can finish regular season on.
If we lose say 10 games (20 points) we finish on 14 points.
Bottom 2 last year finished on 11, third bottom 14 and fourth bottom 15.

That is before we consider the extra Championship Shield games and how that can change the table.

If we keep all the players listed and add a few more on loan there is no reason we can't survive. We lost 8 Championship games in the regular season last year and drew two. All of those results but for the Featherstone game came before we had both of Moss and Chisholm in the side and were playing Addy/Mathers/Haggerty/Thomas in the halves.

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:42 pm
Bulls4Champs




thepimp007 wrote:
I've had a bet with someone at work if we get a 12 point deduction and keep the current squad and can add we will survive relegation


I hope you have lumped on because I can't see us getting relegated with any squad we manage to scramble together.

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy






thepimp007 wrote:
I've had a bet with someone at work if we get a 12 point deduction and keep the current squad and can add we will survive relegation


Optimism from a Bulls fan! - I want some of whatever you're drinking :lol:

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:22 pm
roger daly




psychostring wrote:
Chisholm posted "Everyone have faith" on twitter today followed by two thumbs up and a picture of a Bull. Read into that what you will. He also "liked" a couple of people's responses to today's T&A article which said he is likely to leave. The responses he "liked" were people saying it is all speculation and not to believe everything you read in the papers.

People's starting lineups that have been posted in this thread dont mention Colton Roche. He is a prop/second rower and was in the picture of all the lads training yesterday. That is one more tough, more experienced head to add to potentially add to the mix. We'd definitely need a few loans/signimgs though.

Still keeping fingers crossed and dreading reading T&A/Twitter every day in case another departure is announced.

Am I doing my sums right here:

23 regular season games = 46 points on offer.
46 minus 12 point deduction = 34 maximum points we can finish regular season on.
If we lose say 10 games (20 points) we finish on 14 points.
Bottom 2 last year finished on 11, third bottom 14 and fourth bottom 15.

That is before we consider the extra Championship Shield games and how that can change the table.

If we keep all the players listed and add a few more on loan there is no reason we can't survive. We lost 8 Championship games in the regular season last year and drew two. All of those results but for the Featherstone game came before we had both of Moss and Chisholm in the side and were playing Addy/Mathers/Haggerty/Thomas in the halves.




23 games = 46 points offer
Then split into the 8s, the bottom 8 which we were in last season, keep all their points. Then another 7 games so another 14 points on offer. So 60 points in total on offer overall, if we start on minus 12, the most we can get is 48

I think we can have our day in the sun again at the end of the season lifting the Championship Shield aloft

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:40 pm
vbfg






poop or bust. Let's try and go up.

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:00 am
atomic





roger daly wrote:
23 games = 46 points offer
Then split into the 8s, the bottom 8 which we were in last season, keep all their points. Then another 7 games so another 14 points on offer. So 60 points in total on offer overall, if we start on minus 12, the most we can get is 48

I think we can have our day in the sun again at the end of the season lifting the Championship Shield aloft


What did the League winner finish on?
Image

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:35 am
thepimp007





Bulls4Champs wrote:
I hope you have lumped on because I can't see us getting relegated with any squad we manage to scramble together.


That's a big call! It's actually the owner of my company who is good friends with Martin shuttleworth and actually looks after the walker twins. His son played pro up until last year too

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:40 am
thepimp007





Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Optimism from a Bulls fan! - I want some of whatever you're drinking :lol:


All dependant on current squad being kept! Lose moss, Chisholm and kavanagh we are struggling big time
