Chisholm posted "Everyone have faith" on twitter today followed by two thumbs up and a picture of a Bull. Read into that what you will. He also "liked" a couple of people's responses to today's T&A article which said he is likely to leave. The responses he "liked" were people saying it is all speculation and not to believe everything you read in the papers.



People's starting lineups that have been posted in this thread dont mention Colton Roche. He is a prop/second rower and was in the picture of all the lads training yesterday. That is one more tough, more experienced head to add to potentially add to the mix. We'd definitely need a few loans/signimgs though.



Still keeping fingers crossed and dreading reading T&A/Twitter every day in case another departure is announced.



Am I doing my sums right here:



23 regular season games = 46 points on offer.

46 minus 12 point deduction = 34 maximum points we can finish regular season on.

If we lose say 10 games (20 points) we finish on 14 points.

Bottom 2 last year finished on 11, third bottom 14 and fourth bottom 15.



That is before we consider the extra Championship Shield games and how that can change the table.



If we keep all the players listed and add a few more on loan there is no reason we can't survive. We lost 8 Championship games in the regular season last year and drew two. All of those results but for the Featherstone game came before we had both of Moss and Chisholm in the side and were playing Addy/Mathers/Haggerty/Thomas in the halves.