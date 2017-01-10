At this moment in time I have no doubt that we will start the season with a new owner.

All I can think about is can we keep Chisholm and Moss.

Those two plus Leon will give us and edge in the play making department over most other teams. Yes, the pack is looking thin but Rohan can and will bring new players in. Without quality halves that wouldn't matter too much as we have seen over the last two seasons. What a shame the young lad from Saints went to Cumbria. I think he could have been a decent hooker and kicker.



I am amazed Chisholm and Moss haven't gone. I wonder if Rohan has persuaded them to help him out.

Please, please let them stay and build the team around them.