HamsterChops wrote: Gotta be honest, I think that's overly optimistic. Losing those 3 IMO would make us a bottom end Championship side, not mid table. There'll only be the likes of Burr, Pryce, Foster & Ryan who have any real quality.



I honestly think keeping those three you mention could be a big difference. If we lose those aswell, we're looking in a really really bad state.

Hard to say, to be fair.I agree those three are probably critical in our having any kind of season at all [though definitely they are the three most likely to leave, imo] though I disagree a little about the quality side of things. Maybe I should have said potential? A few of those being touted are, definitely very promising players, but still somewhere between a bit and quite a lot, 'undercooked', as first team squad players; Oakes, Trueman, Foster, Bentley, Keyes and Lumb are well short of experience if we're expecting them to be regular players.Oh, my guesstimate about mid-table was intended to mean if we'd still been on zero at the kick off, on -12 we're relegation fodder, I accept that totally.