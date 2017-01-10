My Team (for the time being):



1. Moss

2. Caro

3. Oakes

4. Ryan

5. Macani



6. Pryce

7. Chisholm



8. Kavanagh

9. Lumb

10. Joseph

11. Burr

12. Foster

13. Bentley



14. Keyes

15. Peltier

16. Magrin

17. Kirk



Thomas, Mendieka, Campbell, Trueman, Halafihi and Rickett being rotations.



Foster to the pack as I feel like having him in the centres leaves our pack too lightweight for my liking, having him at second-row sures this up a bit. Never thought I'd say this as long as I supported Bradford but we need Props and Second Rowers haha!



Bit depressing compared the the team we had 8 weeks ago.......