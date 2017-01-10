My Team (for the time being):
1. Moss
2. Caro
3. Oakes
4. Ryan
5. Macani
6. Pryce
7. Chisholm
8. Kavanagh
9. Lumb
10. Joseph
11. Burr
12. Foster
13. Bentley
14. Keyes
15. Peltier
16. Magrin
17. Kirk
Thomas, Mendieka, Campbell, Trueman, Halafihi and Rickett being rotations.
Foster to the pack as I feel like having him in the centres leaves our pack too lightweight for my liking, having him at second-row sures this up a bit. Never thought I'd say this as long as I supported Bradford but we need Props and Second Rowers haha!
Bit depressing compared the the team we had 8 weeks ago.......
