Just assuming we actually have a club for a minute - this is novel.



It would be a great move if Keyes can cover hooker. As you say we'd have a goalkicker on the field and have a bit more flexibility if Rohan wants to change things around.



If some of the overseas lads need to wait for visa clearance we could need some loans (however with Chisholm apparently being an EU citizen and Moss having a UK passport (according to Bullmania) then it'd just be Burr that would be hanging around for clearance.



I could see Thomas at fullback for Moss for a period or maybe Campbell or Mendieka.



The forwards are where the real weaknesses lie. In the backrow other than Burr and Joseph we're relying on lads with a sum total of first appearances of 1 sub. Unless you put Foster back there.