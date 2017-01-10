WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Re: Free Agents

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:12 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4165
Got a feeling Rohan might experiment with Keyes at hooker.

Re: Free Agents

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:16 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2540
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'd be happy with that in a way. Keeps a quality goal kicker on the field, gives him gametime and won't be a long term option there!
Re: Free Agents

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:20 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3981
Location: Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Got a feeling Rohan might experiment with Keyes at hooker.


Played there for Ireland recently iirc.
Anyway let's concentrate on keeping him first :?

Who Would Your Team Be

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:28 pm
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 720
So, bit of positivity. Should everything go how we want and we end up as we are witht he current players in tow how would you guys like to see us line up considering the players who havent left, i'd like to see

1.Moss

2.Macani
3.Foster
4.Ryan
5.Caro

6.Pryce
7.Chisholm

8.Joseph
9.Lumb
10.Magrin
11.Burr
12.Bentley
13.Kavanagh

14.Keyes
15.Peltier
16.Kirk
17.Oakes

Face of it a reasonable side with points in the backline. I'd love to hope come season start theres the possibility of signing at least one more prop and 2 back rowers

Re: Free Agents

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:28 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25689
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Just assuming we actually have a club for a minute - this is novel.

It would be a great move if Keyes can cover hooker. As you say we'd have a goalkicker on the field and have a bit more flexibility if Rohan wants to change things around.

If some of the overseas lads need to wait for visa clearance we could need some loans (however with Chisholm apparently being an EU citizen and Moss having a UK passport (according to Bullmania) then it'd just be Burr that would be hanging around for clearance.

I could see Thomas at fullback for Moss for a period or maybe Campbell or Mendieka.

The forwards are where the real weaknesses lie. In the backrow other than Burr and Joseph we're relying on lads with a sum total of first appearances of 1 sub. Unless you put Foster back there.
Re: Who Would Your Team Be

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:32 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25689
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
thepimp007 wrote:
So, bit of positivity. Should everything go how we want and we end up as we are witht he current players in tow how would you guys like to see us line up considering the players who havent left, i'd like to see

1.Moss

2.Macani
3.Foster
4.Ryan
5.Caro

6.Pryce
7.Chisholm

8.Joseph
9.Lumb
10.Magrin
11.Burr
12.Bentley
13.Kavanagh

14.Keyes
15.Peltier
16.Kirk
17.Oakes

Face of it a reasonable side with points in the backline. I'd love to hope come season start theres the possibility of signing at least one more prop and 2 back rowers



Can't argue with that. If we keep those lads we have a fighting chance with a few loan forwards.
Re: Free Agents

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:36 pm
DrFeelgood
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 467
Location: Rossendale
Bullmans Parade wrote:
Question is, would we be able to forgive Tansey for 'that try'? :D


I think posting this link on the RAB forum is worthy of the ban hammer! :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Free Agents

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:39 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8932
Location: Bradbados
I saw the posts about Moss having a UK passport, but I've seen nothing on any of the biog sites which mention his parents/Grand parents, and as an Aussie, that's the only way it could be true so I assume Bullmania has seen some other site or has knowledge from elsewhere. Passport or not I can't imagine he's going to stay, he's far too good not to get an offer and I'd be off like a shot if I were him.

For Chissy, the same applies really, unless we get them both signed up pdq. Without both, it just makes an impossible task even more difficult.
Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:40 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4376
Is Ryan seen as more of a centre than a winger? Lad performed real good out there last season and I was really looking forward to see him getting a full season under his belt this year considering he played a considerable amount last season.

However what will be will be and if that's where we see him long term then why not give him the chance to develop there. Certainly plenty of speed between Caro, Ryan and Macani. There's young Oakes as well who looks a strapping lad it would be pretty good if we could finish up the season with some pretty decent homegrown backs.

Re: Free Agents/Who would your 1st team be?

Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:45 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4165
Link to Moss RE passport

http://www.totalrl.com/gossip-bradford- ... back-moss/

I remembered at the time, he came over pretty much as soon as he was announced as we didn't have to worry about a Visa or anything. Just tried to find the article to back up my claim. But if you remember when we signed him, we never had to wait for a visa.
