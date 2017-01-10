|
Got a feeling Rohan might experiment with Keyes at hooker.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:16 pm
I'd be happy with that in a way. Keeps a quality goal kicker on the field, gives him gametime and won't be a long term option there!
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:20 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Got a feeling Rohan might experiment with Keyes at hooker.
Played there for Ireland recently iirc.
Anyway let's concentrate on keeping him first
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:28 pm
So, bit of positivity. Should everything go how we want and we end up as we are witht he current players in tow how would you guys like to see us line up considering the players who havent left, i'd like to see
1.Moss
2.Macani
3.Foster
4.Ryan
5.Caro
6.Pryce
7.Chisholm
8.Joseph
9.Lumb
10.Magrin
11.Burr
12.Bentley
13.Kavanagh
14.Keyes
15.Peltier
16.Kirk
17.Oakes
Face of it a reasonable side with points in the backline. I'd love to hope come season start theres the possibility of signing at least one more prop and 2 back rowers
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:28 pm
Just assuming we actually have a club for a minute - this is novel.
It would be a great move if Keyes can cover hooker. As you say we'd have a goalkicker on the field and have a bit more flexibility if Rohan wants to change things around.
If some of the overseas lads need to wait for visa clearance we could need some loans (however with Chisholm apparently being an EU citizen and Moss having a UK passport (according to Bullmania) then it'd just be Burr that would be hanging around for clearance.
I could see Thomas at fullback for Moss for a period or maybe Campbell or Mendieka.
The forwards are where the real weaknesses lie. In the backrow other than Burr and Joseph we're relying on lads with a sum total of first appearances of 1 sub. Unless you put Foster back there.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:32 pm
Can't argue with that. If we keep those lads we have a fighting chance with a few loan forwards.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:36 pm
Bullmans Parade wrote:
Question is, would we be able to forgive Tansey for 'that try
'?
I think posting this link on the RAB forum is worthy of the ban hammer!
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:39 pm
I saw the posts about Moss having a UK passport, but I've seen nothing on any of the biog sites which mention his parents/Grand parents, and as an Aussie, that's the only way it could be true so I assume Bullmania has seen some other site or has knowledge from elsewhere. Passport or not I can't imagine he's going to stay, he's far too good not to get an offer and I'd be off like a shot if I were him.
For Chissy, the same applies really, unless we get them both signed up pdq. Without both, it just makes an impossible task even more difficult.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:40 pm
Is Ryan seen as more of a centre than a winger? Lad performed real good out there last season and I was really looking forward to see him getting a full season under his belt this year considering he played a considerable amount last season.
However what will be will be and if that's where we see him long term then why not give him the chance to develop there. Certainly plenty of speed between Caro, Ryan and Macani. There's young Oakes as well who looks a strapping lad it would be pretty good if we could finish up the season with some pretty decent homegrown backs.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:45 pm
Link to Moss RE passporthttp://www.totalrl.com/gossip-bradford- ... back-moss/
I remembered at the time, he came over pretty much as soon as he was announced as we didn't have to worry about a Visa or anything. Just tried to find the article to back up my claim. But if you remember when we signed him, we never had to wait for a visa.
