If anyone is interested, I found the highlights of the match here;Last year we played a couple of lads in the Reserves on a regular basis, but who were not listed on the website, these were Danny Rasool ex NW Crusaders and Tyler Whittaker ex Wigan academy and both featured against Rochdale. From what I can make out, our Reserves have a regular core of around 10 players who seem to be mainly U19's or a bit older that have failed to get into a SL squad (or Champ. side). That seems a good arrangement as we would be unlikely to have enough bodies to field a Reserve side otherwise, plus it gives late developers a chance to find another club. In total, seven of our 2017 Reserves featured in the game.