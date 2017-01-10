This is the team I would probably select.



The back line will be the most exciting in the league and will score an abundance of points whilst remaining defensively strong and the forward finally look like they are a cohesive unit and Scrutes and Lunty will lead them around the park.



I have omitted Shaw because he doesn't really set the world on fire and never has done. Cockayne and Horne are good to have in and around the squad for their experience but wouldn't be my first choice to play simply because I see the back line I have selected as been explosive and their age means they have the potential to gel this year ready for our potential super league next year.



I have left the rest out because I think they have a bit more work to do in their relevant positions and have time on their side to develop. Jubby must be knocking on the door though, that kid has got something special and will be a top player, Cator and Harris need a bit more time before they are ready for a full on assault on the first team but when they get that chance both have the potential to shine.



1) Quinlan

2) Butler Fleming

3) Minns

4) Heffernan

5) Oakes

6) Abdul

7) Ellis

8.) Scruton

9) Lunt

10) Clark

11) Blair

12) Greenwood

13) Addy



14) Milton

15) Mulhearn

16) Clarkson

17) Donaldson



Cockayne, Hodgson, Salter, Shaw, Horne, Lawler, Wardill, Jubb, Moran, Harris, Cator, Marsh.