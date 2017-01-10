WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:28 pm
I've not seen the game back and I know I'm not their greatest fan. What did Clarkson and Salter do to warrant getting in the 17 never mind start a game. Minns proved last year he's a far far better player than Salter. Other than Lawler all the forwards went well. Clarkson was his usual below average self.
Donaldson was good. He passed the ball more on Sunday than he did all last season. A change of how he has been used and very effective.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 1:26 am
Jossy B wrote:
How much you wanna bet he outscores all your wingers this season? ;)
how much have you got
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:52 am
Jossy B wrote:
How much you wanna bet he outscores all your wingers this season? ;)
j

He may do. A very exciting player with ball in hand. I would also expect him to concede more tries than them.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:47 am
This is the team I would probably select.

The back line will be the most exciting in the league and will score an abundance of points whilst remaining defensively strong and the forward finally look like they are a cohesive unit and Scrutes and Lunty will lead them around the park.

I have omitted Shaw because he doesn't really set the world on fire and never has done. Cockayne and Horne are good to have in and around the squad for their experience but wouldn't be my first choice to play simply because I see the back line I have selected as been explosive and their age means they have the potential to gel this year ready for our potential super league next year.

I have left the rest out because I think they have a bit more work to do in their relevant positions and have time on their side to develop. Jubby must be knocking on the door though, that kid has got something special and will be a top player, Cator and Harris need a bit more time before they are ready for a full on assault on the first team but when they get that chance both have the potential to shine.

1) Quinlan
2) Butler Fleming
3) Minns
4) Heffernan
5) Oakes
6) Abdul
7) Ellis
8.) Scruton
9) Lunt
10) Clark
11) Blair
12) Greenwood
13) Addy

14) Milton
15) Mulhearn
16) Clarkson
17) Donaldson

Cockayne, Hodgson, Salter, Shaw, Horne, Lawler, Wardill, Jubb, Moran, Harris, Cator, Marsh.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:21 am
Keiththered wrote:
j

He may do. A very exciting player with ball in hand. I would also expect him to concede more tries than them.


Quite possibly mate
