I've not seen the game back and I know I'm not their greatest fan. What did Clarkson and Salter do to warrant getting in the 17 never mind start a game. Minns proved last year he's a far far better player than Salter. Other than Lawler all the forwards went well. Clarkson was his usual below average self.

Donaldson was good. He passed the ball more on Sunday than he did all last season. A change of how he has been used and very effective.