bishops finger Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm

Posts: 2686



Did Clarkson play at prop in the friendly? If so how did he go? robinrovers10

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm

Posts: 50

Location: East Hull

bishops finger wrote: Did Clarkson play at prop in the friendly? If so how did he go?



Not too bad to be fair.



AND THIS IS WHERE TIM SHEENS WILL BE WORTH HIS WEIGHT IN GOLD FOR US.



He knows Clarkson has zero in attack, so will utilise his strengths in his defensive play and hard work.



The same with Marsh, he knew he hasn't got what it takes to be a top half back, so moved him to full back to utilise his strengths ( open running and backing up)



The same with Cockayne, as he isn't a top full back as he cannot take high balls, so moves him to the wing to utilise his strengths (fast scoots to ease forward pressure, excellent line speed and a good finisher)



In my opinion, not many other coaches would have to audacity to make these bold moves, but like I say he is no mug and hopefully will bear fruit.



As regards people saying Keiron Dixon would be great in this league, I think Sheens did enough homework on him, and realised that you cannot polish a turd, and would be another season of liabilities, hence his departure. Not too bad to be fair.AND THIS IS WHERE TIM SHEENS WILL BE WORTH HIS WEIGHT IN GOLD FOR US.He knows Clarkson has zero in attack, so will utilise his strengths in his defensive play and hard work.The same with Marsh, he knew he hasn't got what it takes to be a top half back, so moved him to full back to utilise his strengths ( open running and backing up)The same with Cockayne, as he isn't a top full back as he cannot take high balls, so moves him to the wing to utilise his strengths (fast scoots to ease forward pressure, excellent line speed and a good finisher)In my opinion, not many other coaches would have to audacity to make these bold moves, but like I say he is no mug and hopefully will bear fruit.As regards people saying Keiron Dixon would be great in this league, I think Sheens did enough homework on him, and realised that you cannot polish a turd, and would be another season of liabilities, hence his departure. PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! mean_machine Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm

Posts: 125



2) Shaw

3) Minns

4) Heffernan

5) Oakes

6) Abdul

7) Ellis

Scruton

9) Lunt

10) Clarkson

11) Blair

12) Greenwood

13) Addy



14) Lawler

15) Mulhearn

16) Clark

17) Donaldson



I reckon if cockayne is fit for season opener he plays above oakes, not sure about butler-fleming yet. I think mulhearn played very well sunday so just about edges milton, but if we sign a prop before then of some pedigree he may come into 17 with clark starting. Would like to see clark off the bench me, will cause havoc against tiring defences. Donaldsons enthusiasm is going to be needed a lot i believe as that's what we will need to match in this league to be succesful. We have clearly the greatest skill set but can we get up for it, donno brings that for me.



Quinlan top try scorer this year. 1) Quinlan2) Shaw3) Minns4) Heffernan5) Oakes6) Abdul7) EllisScruton9) Lunt10) Clarkson11) Blair12) Greenwood13) Addy14) Lawler15) Mulhearn16) Clark17) DonaldsonI reckon if cockayne is fit for season opener he plays above oakes, not sure about butler-fleming yet. I think mulhearn played very well sunday so just about edges milton, but if we sign a prop before then of some pedigree he may come into 17 with clark starting. Would like to see clark off the bench me, will cause havoc against tiring defences. Donaldsons enthusiasm is going to be needed a lot i believe as that's what we will need to match in this league to be succesful. We have clearly the greatest skill set but can we get up for it, donno brings that for me.Quinlan top try scorer this year. Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am

Posts: 22

bishops finger wrote: Did Clarkson play at prop in the friendly? If so how did he go?



I think he played 30mins and tbh he looked comfortable although the Leeds pack will be a different proposition.



He's been dubbed 'Kelvin Skerrett' by the squad since being given the 10 jersey lol.



As Mild Rover says, this is a shrewd move by TS. I think he played 30mins and tbh he looked comfortable although the Leeds pack will be a different proposition.He's been dubbed 'Kelvin Skerrett' by the squad since being given the 10 jersey lol.As Mild Rover says, this is a shrewd move by TS. R.B.A 100% League Network



Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm

Posts: 3788

As things stand, not including potential signings and assuming James a Greenwood is fit for round 1.





Quinlan

Shaw

Heffernan

Salter

Hodgson

Abdul

Ellis

Scruton

Lunt

Clark

Blair

Clarkson

Addy



Lawler

Donaldson

Greenwood

Mulhurn





Harsh on Minns but I was impressed with Heffernan and Salter on Sunday. Butler-Fleming and Cockayne will have to impress in the trial games against Leeds and Warrington to oust sprightly Hodgy! Donaldson just gets the edge over Milton due to experience. "Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend. StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 3

Largely in agreement with most of the team. How do people feel Shaw went? In my opinion he didn't impress much. If Ellis keeps the kicking I think Cockayne would offer more. TBD on Butler Fleming Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, BiltonRobin, roversmad, Rural Robin, StanTheMan6 and 148 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,501,648 2,083 75,671 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























