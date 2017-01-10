bishops finger wrote: Did Clarkson play at prop in the friendly? If so how did he go?

Not too bad to be fair.AND THIS IS WHERE TIM SHEENS WILL BE WORTH HIS WEIGHT IN GOLD FOR US.He knows Clarkson has zero in attack, so will utilise his strengths in his defensive play and hard work.The same with Marsh, he knew he hasn't got what it takes to be a top half back, so moved him to full back to utilise his strengths ( open running and backing up)The same with Cockayne, as he isn't a top full back as he cannot take high balls, so moves him to the wing to utilise his strengths (fast scoots to ease forward pressure, excellent line speed and a good finisher)In my opinion, not many other coaches would have to audacity to make these bold moves, but like I say he is no mug and hopefully will bear fruit.As regards people saying Keiron Dixon would be great in this league, I think Sheens did enough homework on him, and realised that you cannot polish a turd, and would be another season of liabilities, hence his departure.