WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

 
Post a reply

After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:26 am
TheRealist Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 50
Only include players that are already on the books. I saw some decent performances and I think some of the lads gave Tim food for thought.

Re: After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:10 am
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 19
Starting 17 pro-tem: Quinlan; Shaw, Minns, Heffernan, Hodgson; Abdull, Ellis; Scruton, Lunt, Clarkson, Blair, Donaldson, Addy – Bench: Clark, Lawler, Milton, Greenwood.

Re: After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:37 am
bishops finger Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 13, 2012 4:56 pm
Posts: 2686
Did Clarkson play at prop in the friendly? If so how did he go?

Re: After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:03 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 50
Location: East Hull
bishops finger wrote:
Did Clarkson play at prop in the friendly? If so how did he go?


Not too bad to be fair.

AND THIS IS WHERE TIM SHEENS WILL BE WORTH HIS WEIGHT IN GOLD FOR US.

He knows Clarkson has zero in attack, so will utilise his strengths in his defensive play and hard work.

The same with Marsh, he knew he hasn't got what it takes to be a top half back, so moved him to full back to utilise his strengths ( open running and backing up)

The same with Cockayne, as he isn't a top full back as he cannot take high balls, so moves him to the wing to utilise his strengths (fast scoots to ease forward pressure, excellent line speed and a good finisher)

In my opinion, not many other coaches would have to audacity to make these bold moves, but like I say he is no mug and hopefully will bear fruit.

As regards people saying Keiron Dixon would be great in this league, I think Sheens did enough homework on him, and realised that you cannot polish a turd, and would be another season of liabilities, hence his departure.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: After the Derby what would YOUR starting 13 be?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:36 pm
mean_machine Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 125
1) Quinlan
2) Shaw
3) Minns
4) Heffernan
5) Oakes
6) Abdul
7) Ellis
8) Scruton
9) Lunt
10) Clarkson
11) Blair
12) Greenwood
13) Addy

14) Lawler
15) Mulhearn
16) Clark
17) Donaldson

I reckon if cockayne is fit for season opener he plays above oakes, not sure about butler-fleming yet. I think mulhearn played very well sunday so just about edges milton, but if we sign a prop before then of some pedigree he may come into 17 with clark starting. Would like to see clark off the bench me, will cause havoc against tiring defences. Donaldsons enthusiasm is going to be needed a lot i believe as that's what we will need to match in this league to be succesful. We have clearly the greatest skill set but can we get up for it, donno brings that for me.

Quinlan top try scorer this year.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, fun time frankie, markylever5, Old Timer No 4, Salty mouse and 113 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,5521,81975,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  