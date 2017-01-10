WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Five into 2 centre berths?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Five into 2 centre berths?

 
Post a reply

Who do you think will be first choice centres in 2017?

Gibson
0
No votes
Arundel
4
17%
MCB
4
17%
Tupou
7
29%
Lyne
9
38%
 
Total votes : 24

Five into 2 centre berths?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:28 am
Wholly Trinity User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 04, 2016 1:17 am
Posts: 13
On paper, the 2017 squad looks the strongest we've had for some considerable time.
Most positions are covered well with some real strength in depth across the park.
Hooker is possibly a weakness, but that's been discussed to death and we'll have to wait and see how that goes.
Full-back: Max/Grix + BJB further cover
Wings: TJ/BJB + Gibson/MCB/Arundel for cover
Halves: Williams/Miller + Finn for cover
Plenty of forwards, but attrition usually means they'll all get some game-time over the season.

The one that doesn't add up for me is 5 centres. They all look decent options, but I suspect at least 2 of them will get little game-time.
Chester & Kear may well have a plan, but I was just wondering: who would be your first choice centres? and what happens to the others? Dual-reg?

Re: Five into 2 centre berths?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:03 am
les-goose Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1759
Location: Outwood Wakefield
Up until getting injured I thought Arundel was forming a good centre/wing partnership with Johnstone. Think Chester will go with Lyne and MCB

Re: Five into 2 centre berths?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:21 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5709
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
les-goose wrote:
Up until getting injured I thought Arundel was forming a good centre/wing partnership with Johnstone. Think Chester will go with Lyne and MCB


So would I for starters.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Five into 2 centre berths?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:17 am
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10812
Location: Wacky Field
Thought MCB looked like he needed more work before he's the finished article.

Also not sure what More Tupou could have done on Boxing Day. Him a Lyne went well - therefore they are the men to beat for me!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Five into 2 centre berths?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:12 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5709
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
TRB wrote:
Also not sure what More Tupou could have done on Boxing Day.


Held onto the ball a bit better during that 10 minute spell just before half time? :wink:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Five into 2 centre berths?

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:20 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7282
I with TRB on this one.
Lyne and Toupu look like they will get first shot as starting centres.
I dont know whether Gibson was trying too hard to impress against Dewsbury but he shot out of the line 3 times on Sunday which cost 1 try and could have cost us 3, which was a bit of a worry.
Having said that MCB wont have been brought in to sit on the bench and Arundell was going well last season.
They all have different attributes and maybe Chester will pick and choose depending on the opposition.

With a fully fit squad, Chester has plenty of headaches, apart from the halves and at 9, where our options are limited.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Dr Chim Richalds, Eastern Wildcat, imwakefieldtillidie, Jake the Peg, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, PopTart, Sandal Cat, TheRealist, trinity1, Trinity1315, Two Points, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 202 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,2541,41475,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  